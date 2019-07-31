Viewpoints: Lessons From States On Best Ways To Fight Opioid Epidemic; CBD Sales Are Way Ahead Of Sound Science, Federal Regulation

Opinion writers weigh in on these health care issues and others.

USA Today: John Kasich Argues That Ohio Is A Model For Fighting Opioid Epidemic

Recently-released preliminary data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that opiate overdoses in Ohio fell by four times the national average in 2018 — a decline of 22%. At a time when we often struggle to find good news and wonder if government can do anything but fail, we can take comfort in these facts because they were so very hard to achieve. The plan we developed in Ohio to start turning the tide on the opiate epidemic is a model for other states to follow and I want to share it as far and wide as possible so more lives can be saved. (Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, 7/31)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Missouri Needs New Plan To Tackle Opioid Crisis

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that, after decades of relentless increases, there is finally evidence that the number of fatal drug overdoses is declining. Averaged across all states, in 2018, there were 4% fewer deaths. Experts from around the country expressed cautious optimism that the money and effort spent to rein in the opioid crisis — the worst drug epidemic in modern history — is finally yielding results.The story is less hopeful here in Missouri where, despite receiving some $65 million in aid from the federal government since 2015 to address the epidemic, preliminary data shows that we defied the national trend, and our death rate actually increased by about 17%. (David Patterson Silver Wolf, 7/30)

The Washington Post: Scott Gottlieb: The CBD Craze Is Getting Out Of Hand. The FDA Needs To Act.

Cannabidiol — better known as CBD — is everywhere, from small specialty shops to large national retail chains. It can be found in foods, supplements, drugs, oils, creams, pet foods and more, and sellers purport that the compound treats everything from cancer to depression. Analysts say the market could surpass $20 billion by 2024. But many of the compound’s expansive benefits are fanciful, and in fact, the sale of much of the product is illegal under current law. The Food and Drug Administration must act to make sure commercial interests don’t strip away any legitimate value that the compound might have. (Scott Gottlieb, 7/30)

Los Angeles Times: The Supreme Court Could Soon Decide How The American West Deals With Homelessness

Boise, Idaho – a bit shy of a quarter-million people – would rank as only the third most populous city in Los Angeles County. But it’s big enough to take up a federal court case that could radically change how Los Angeles and virtually every other city and county in nine Western states – including Hawaii and Alaska – deal with the homeless people in their midst. A year ago, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals told Boise that it’s unconstitutional to stop the homeless from sleeping in public spaces if there’s not enough shelter available for them. Now Boise wants the U.S. Supreme Court to have a look at that decision. (Patt Morrison, 7/31)

The Washington Post: We Have Slashed And Burned The Core Features Of Childhood

Nearly 100 years ago, a team of archaeologists working in Greenland stumbled onto something strange: careful arrangements of brightly colored stones nestled into the frozen landscape. There was no mistaking they were intentional, the ovals of red and white pebbles, but what were they? (Dorsa Amir, 7/30)

Miami Herald: Here’s How To Get Help If You’re A Domestic Violence Victim

Although the victim may need to leave the perpetrator for safety, separation may not be enough to eliminate the risk of harm by the violent partner, and at times, it may increase danger to the victim. Therefore, it is important that victims develop an action plan to relocate to a victims’ shelter or to another secure, supportive environment. (Spencer Eth and Sharon Kasanoff, 7/31)

Colorado Sun: No Parent Should Have To Check Air Quality Alerts Before Allowing Kids To Play.

As a mom of two kids, air quality is particularly important to me. I’ve had to rush my infant child to the emergency room as he struggled to breathe. Too many parents are now sharing that terrifying experience because our air quality has deteriorated so badly. No one should have to check air pollution reports before letting their kids play outside or go for a hike. (Stacy Jayawardene, 7/29)

