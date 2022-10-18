Viewpoints: Long Covid Still A Battle; Why Aren’t More People Getting Their Covid Booster?
Opinion writers examine these covid related issues.
CNN:
Doctors Didn't Believe That I Had Covid-19. I Found A Way To Make Them Listen
It was a Friday morning, and I had been fighting off tears since I arrived home after spending the night in the hospital, waiting to be seen. While I waited, I could hear doctors and nurses breezing by my door, but it took hours for them to come in. I thought I knew why; I had been there before – at least half a dozen times. (Chimere L. Smith, 10/17)
The Washington Post:
How Can We Increase Booster Uptake? By Targeting Those Who Need It
The new coronavirus booster that targets the omicron subvariants has been available for everyone 12 and older for nearly two months. (Federal health officials recently expanded eligibility to children 5 and older.) Yet as of last week, only 4 percent of eligible Americans have received it. (Leana S. Wen, 10/17)
The Atlantic:
What Did We Learn From COVID?
I set out to discuss what COVID-era lessons we should—and shouldn’t—apply to other illnesses with the professor, epidemiologist, and physician Jay K. Varma, who formerly worked for the CDC. Our conversation ended up veering toward a much more fundamental question: Have we actually learned from COVID? And does that even matter? (Caroline Mimbs Nyce, 10/17)
Stat:
Food Insecurity And The End Of The Public Health Emergency
Expansions to social safety net programs during Covid-19 have been essential for low-income Americans hit hard by the pandemic. But the stabilizing impact of these expansions will be at risk when the federal Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, which was initially declared on January 31, 2020, comes to an end, possibly by Jan. 11, 2023. (Allison Maria Lacko, Allison Bovell-Ammon and Richard Sheward, 10/18)
Newsweek:
Why Are Some Global Health Efforts Failing?
The worldwide death toll officially attributed to COVID-19 stands at more than 6.5 million. And when researchers include deaths that are likely due to the pandemic as well, the toll stands much higher. (Harald Nusser, 10/17)