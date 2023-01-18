Viewpoints: Medically Complex Children Deserve Better Care; Some Ideas To Fix The Doctor Shortage
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health issues.
New England Journal of Medicine:
Better Off At Home — How We Fail Children With Complex Medical Conditions
My child would be better off at home.” At the outset of my career as a pediatric hospitalist at a major children’s hospital, I would have dismissed a statement like that from a parent. While I would have admitted that improvements could always be made at our hospital, I would have defended the wonderful care we provided. I would have attributed such a sentiment to the simple fact that hospitalizations were always going to be stressful for children and their families. (Charles A. Newcomer, M.D., 1/14)
Columbus Dispatch:
There's A Doctor Shortage. Why Aren't More Medical Students Landing Residencies?
Match Day is a watershed moment in a medical trainee’s career and represents the culmination of years of effort and sacrifice. Only four days away from his own Match Day, however, Ramsi received an unexpected news via email: he had not matched to a single physical medicine and rehabilitation residency program. (Ayush Peddireddi, 1/18)
The CT Mirror:
Athena Health Systems Will Continue Providing Quality Care
The recently published article, “Lawsuits, fines, complaints put pressure on Athena Nursing Homes,” focused attention on several instances where our health care company’s performance during this unprecedented, three-year-long period of challenges was below what we have strived for in nearly four decades of providing quality, skilled nursing facility care in Connecticut and surrounding states. (Lawrence Santilli, 1/18)
Bloomberg:
Crash Course: Covid-19, Moderna And The Bottom Line
This installment focuses on a handful of extraordinarily innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that developed Covid-19 vaccines in record time during a daunting global pandemic — and then butted heads in a race to secure riches. (Timothy L. O'Brien, 1/17)