Viewpoints: New CDC Opioid Guidelines Will Improve Pain Treatment; Choosing Who Gets Transplants Is Getting Much More Complicated

Opinion writers weigh in on these health issues and others.

The Hill: Applause For The CDC Opioid Guideline Authors

For several years, we have been a nation focused on prescription opioid reduction. In recognition of data showing steep increases in overdose rates and the need to advise prescribing clinicians, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued the 2016 CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain. This week, the CDC published in the "New England Journal of Medicine" a key clarification of the 2016 opioid prescribing guideline. The clarification acknowledges that misapplications of the guideline and efforts to de-prescribe opioids and reduce addiction and other health risks for some Americans has backfired for many and exposed them to newer and possibly graver health risks. (Beth Darnall, 4/26)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Fighting The Opioid Epidemic With Care And Data

Tapering an addictive drug takes time and there are a host of interacting factors to consider, yet as the statistics prove, the intense focus produced a real difference. This effort is not the federal government deciding what is best for patients. Rather, the federal government is acting as a responsible employer by caring about its workforce and ensuring that employees are getting the treatment and support needed for what can be a challenging recovery. (Alexander Acosta, 4/26)

Stat: Fairness In Liver Transplants Can Be A Constitutional Issue

Liver failure is a terrible way to die: a painful belly full of fluid, vomiting blood, mental confusion, and repeated hospitalizations. The only cure is liver transplantation but, as is the case for all types of transplants, there aren’t nearly enough donor livers to go around. This shortage raises two important questions: Who should receive a transplant? And what rights do transplant candidates have? Choosing who gets a transplant is among the most charged and challenging tasks of modern medicine. (Elliot Tapper and Michael Volk, 4/29)

The Hill: Nurses Aren't Sitting Around Playing Cards, They're Working To Fix Global Health

Washington State Republican Sen. Maureen Walsh’s recent comment that nurses “working at hospitals in rural regions probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day” is offensive to nurses regardless of nursing role or practice setting. (Colleen Chierici and Janice Phillips, 4/28)

The New York Times: How To Make Doctors Think About Death

My patient, an octogenarian with pneumonia and acute leukemia, was too frail to tolerate the standard treatment for his cancer, and trying to cure his pneumonia with intravenous antibiotics, when the leukemia had already compromised his immune system, would only have weakened him further. It made sense to switch him to “comfort measures”: to focus on alleviating his suffering rather than curing him. It would also make sense to have general treatment guidelines for situations like this, guidelines to indicate when comfort, not cure, is most appropriate. But no such guidelines exist. (Theresa Brown, 4/27)

The Washington Post: ‘I Want Out Of This Body’: I Can’t Move, Talk Or Breathe On My Own. But I’m Still In There Thinking, Remembering My Old Life.

What is it like to be locked into your body, to be alive but not living? I’m dying — fast. My lungs are at 20 percent of vital capacity and it’s a matter of time before the nerves supplying my breathing muscles degenerate. I have a rapid form of ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Two years ago, I was running around with my kids, hiking with my wife. All that is over. My body no longer moves. I cannot talk — my only voice is the one in my head, telling me over and over that I am going to die. Soon. I can’t even breathe for myself anymore — I am tethered to a ventilator that breathes for me. (Rahul Desikan, 4/28)

The New York Times: The Empty Promise Of Suicide Prevention

If suicide is preventable, why are so many people dying from it? Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and suicide rates just keep rising. A few years ago, I treated a patient, a flight attendant, whose brother had brought her in to the psychiatric crisis unit after noticing her unusual behavior at a wedding. After the ceremony, she quietly handed out gifts and heartfelt letters to her family members. When her brother took her home, he noticed many of her furnishings and paintings were missing. In her bathroom he found three unopened bottles of prescription sleep medication. (Amy Barnhorst, 4/26)

Los Angeles Times: We Went Back One Last Time After The Camp Fire. We'll Never Call It Home Again

In mid-April I found myself once more driving a U-Haul pickup truck from my former home on the Paradise ridge to our new digs in Sacramento. Like so many sites overwhelmed by the Camp fire in November, our place in Magalia is a pile of rubble. My wife and I went back one last time, before the bulldozer came, to see what we might gather that we'd overlooked on other visits during which we had grieved and paid respects to the little house we lived in for nearly two decades. (Jaime O'Neill, 4/29)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Ga.’s Proposed Abortion Ban Puts Women, Doctors At Great Risk

The extremist groups and politicians behind HB 481 have made no secret of the fact that their core objective is to ban all abortion, including in cases of rape and incest. They are wielding political power and financial clout to prop up support for their unpopular agenda and reassert control over women’s bodies. This amounts to a direct attack on Roe v. Wade, as state after state enacts an ever-increasing number of restrictions on a woman’s right to have access to safe and legal abortion. (Allison Stouffer Kopp and Toni Van Pelt, 4/27)

Los Angeles Times: Palisades High Students Chronicle ‘An Epidemic Level’ Of Young People Dying From Gun Violence

They were killed by acquaintances, by enemies, by accident. Some were riding their bikes, some were running for cover, some didn’t see the bullets coming. In a single year, nearly 1,200 Americans 18 and younger were victims of gun violence. The carnage has become so numbingly commonplace that most victims perish without much notice, and our collective silence is broken only by the next hail of gunfire. (Steve Lopez, 4/27)

Los Angeles Times: USC’s Doctor Scandal Awoke A Horrific Memory. Now Nicole Haynes Fights For The Truth

Nicole Haynes, a USC champion heptathlete, remembers the one time in her Trojans track career when everything slowed down. She had signed into the Engemann Student Health Center because she was suffering severe stomach pains along with vomiting and diarrhea. She was ushered to an examining table, where her legs were immediately placed in stirrups. (Bill Plaschke, 4/27)

