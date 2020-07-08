Viewpoints: No, America, Don’t Get Used To Lower Death Rates, Living With This Pandemic; The Many Pros Of Face Mask Policies

Opinion writers weigh in on these pandemic issues and others.

Bloomberg: A Lower Covid-19 Death Rate Is Nothing To Celebrate

The recent spike in U.S. Covid-19 infections has mercifully been accompanied by a declining death count. There were days in the spring when the country had half the number of cases but twice as many deaths. Now, at least, the U.S. is testing more widely. And even though death is a lagging indicator, and the numbers are likely to catch up to some degree, there is reason to hope that the lag could now be longer and slower than it was in the spring. After all, much has been learned about how to treat Covid-19 patients. At the same time, however, a lower death count is no justification for states to reopen their economies incautiously or to suggest, as the White House appears to be doing, that Americans should just get used to living with Covid-19. (Max Nisen, 7/7)

Los Angeles Times: Americans Need A National Coronavirus Face Mask Mandate

When it comes to face masks in the time of coronavirus, the United States is a confusing mess of patchwork policies. Some states, counties and cities require people to wear face coverings in certain public places; others do not. Some elected officials urge people to wear them to help keep the infection from spreading; others mock people who do. There isn’t even a universal policy for masks on airplanes, despite the fact that it’s impossible to avoid close contact with people on a packed flight. The lack of a consistent message at all levels of government about the efficacy of a tool that has been used for centuries to limit the spread of disease has evidently led far too many people to conclude that face coverings can’t be that important. (7/8)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: 3W’s That Can Keep You Safe From COVID-19

After four months of battling COVID-19, Georgia’s rising infection rates show that we must step up community efforts to fight this infection and we must all continue to work together. That’s why the staff at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System, Piedmont Healthcare and Wellstar Health System have a simple but important message for all Georgians: Wear a mask. We urge you to double down and keep doing the proven things that help to minimize risk. We call them the Three W’s: Wear a facemask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance. (Kevin Brown, John M. Haupert, Donna W. Hyland, Jonathan S. Lewin, and Candice Saunders, 7/8)

The Washington Post: Three Steps To Consider For A More Pre-Pandemic Normal

Every war begins with people thinking it will all be over in a few months, and the war on covid-19 has been no exception. At present, we’re in the midst of the inevitable psychological shift as everyone realizes that no, things can’t go back to normal anytime soon.Now that the virus is endemic, Americans will be only as safe as our least competent county health department can make us. Whatever is happening 3,000 miles away will eventually show up at your doorstep. Until a vaccine is created or herd immunity is reached, we are going to have to adapt to the constant threat. (Megan McArdle, 7/7)

The Wall Street Journal: How Japan Beat Coronavirus Without Lockdowns

While the numbers of infected are subsiding in some regions, the Covid-19 pandemic still rages in others. The world is likely to be dealing with the effects of the novel coronavirus until an effective vaccine or treatment is developed. As many governments work to reopen travel and commerce, it has become clear that this is a global crisis, and nation-by-nation approaches alone are proving insufficient. It’s essential for nations to share their experiences and learn from each other. By following the science developed by world-renowned experts, Japan has been able to avoid the worst effects of the pandemic without mandatory lockdowns. How have we done it? High-quality medical care—accessible to all thanks to universal health insurance—no doubt helps. Social and cultural factors might be at play, too. The Japanese routinely wear masks to ward off hay fever and colds. (Yasutoshi Nishimura, 7/7)

Stat: My Covid-19 Symptoms Have Lasted 100-Plus Days. I'm Not Alone

My first Covid-19 symptoms appeared on March 14: a low-grade fever, profound leg pain, malaise, and loss of appetite. More than 100 days later, Covid-19 is still with me. Some days I wonder if it will ever leave. (Yochai Re'em, 7/8)

CNN: Richard Quest: I Got Covid-19 Two Months Ago. I'm Still Discovering New Areas Of Damage

The cough has come back, without warning and seemingly for no reason; so has the fatigue. True, neither are as debilitating as when I had the actual virus, but they are back. Like many others, I am now coming to realize that I am living and suffering from the long tail of Covid-19. (Richard Quest, 7/7)

