Viewpoints: Pediatric Hospitals Are Struggling; New System Needed To Oversee Disaster-Related Health Issues
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health issues.
Modern Healthcare:
Pediatric Hospitals Face Staffing Crisis, Surge In Respiratory Cases
Pediatric hospital leaders are now confronting unprecedented challenges that have emerged in the aftermath of the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them are a youth mental health crisis and large-scale staffing shortages leaving hospitals depleted of their most vital resource. (Paul Kempinski, 11/8)
Stat:
Real-Time Data Are Needed To Monitor Health After Disasters
When investigating the health effects of a disaster like a hurricane or an oil spill on community members and cleanup workers, the most valuable information for researchers is timely health and exposure data from them. (Susan Arnold, 11/8)
Miami Herald:
Restrictive Government Regulations Are Strangling Health-Insurance Options In Florida
It’s open-enrollment season and, once again, Floridians are facing a bigger jump in Obamacare premiums (7.2%) than the rest of the country (6.2%). This year’s increase means that, since the law took effect, Obamacare premiums have risen a cumulative 265%. (Michael F. Cannon, 11/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Marketing Challenges For The Healthcare Industry
Building, strengthening and maintaining connections through marketing is especially critical and challenging for the healthcare industry, where lives are at stake and trust is paramount. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 11/8)
Stat:
To Keep Kids Healthy, Oppose Sales Of Flavored Nicotine Products
Californians have an opportunity on Tuesday to protect the health of their children by voting yes on Proposition 31, which would be a vote to prohibit the sale of nearly all flavored tobacco products in the state. It’s a much-needed move, and one that every state in the nation should be taking. (Margaret Foti and Clifford Hudis, 11/7)