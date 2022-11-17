Viewpoints: Public Must Know The Dangers Of Crisis Pregnancy Centers; Why Is RSV So Severe This Year?
The Boston Globe:
Antiabortion Pregnancy Centers Are Deceiving Women. They Need To Know That
Crisis pregnancy centers often locate near abortion clinics in a bid to draw in unwitting patients. And they provide inaccurate medical information and incomplete care. That can be dangerous. (11/17)
CNN:
I'm An Epidemiologist, And My Daughter's RSV Case Shook Me
My 2-year-old daughter, Laila, recently came down with the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, a common and highly contagious virus, and required trips to our local urgent care clinic, our pediatrician’s office and the emergency department – all within the span of five days. (Syra Madad, 11/16)
Stat:
Eradicating Polio Using Lessons From Countries Fighting It
Despite growing up in two countries — Pakistan (Z.B.) and Cameroon (R.L.) — separated by 7,000 kilometers, we both know what it is like to live and work in communities plagued by polio. As a physician, one of us (Z.B.) has sat beside countless parents as they come to terms with the life-long disability, and sometimes even death, of their child. (Rose Gana Fomban Leke and Zulfiqar Bhutta, 11/17)
Newsweek:
Life And Death—More Black And Brown Health Professionals Needed
With lack of resources, access to quality health care, medical providers and a long history of rightful distrust of the medical community combined with systemic racism, it all adds up to poor health outcomes and premature death for Black people. (Rukiya Curvey-Johnson, 11/16)
The Tennessean:
Comprehensive Sex Ed Could Promote Adolescent Mental Health
Comprehensive sex education, not generally taught in Tennessee, has far-reaching benefits beyond sexual health, including promoting adolescent mental health. (Suzannah Ward, 11/16)
Chicago Tribune:
Pass An Assault Weapons Ban Now For Our Children
As pediatric emergency medicine doctors, we care for kids who have been shot more now than any other time in history. (Tyler Lennon, Samaa Kemal and Jillian Gorski, 11/16)