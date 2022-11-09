Viewpoints: Telehealth Access Should Become Permanent; Polio Vaccination Rates Must Increase
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Telemedicine Has Improved Health-Care Access. Let’s Keep It That Way
Telemedicine has emerged as one of the several crucial innovations coming out the coronavirus pandemic, making it easier for many people to access health care. But as the crisis phase of the pandemic comes to an end, these gains could be rolled back. (Leana S. Wen, 11/8)
Stat:
'Shoe Leather' Public Health Efforts And Polio's Re-Emergence
Ask most Americans to name a victim of polio and they’ll say President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Ask me the name of a polio victim and I would offer two: my father’s older sister and his youngest brother. (Ashwin Vasan, 11/9)
Chicago Tribune:
The Long-Term Devastation Of COVID-19
The most immediate COVID-19 effect has been on K-12 education. In a trend that is unlikely to reverse anytime soon, math and reading scores for fourth and eighth graders have declined significantly in nearly every state, coincident with the pandemic. (Cory Franklin and Robert Weinstein, 11/8)