Viewpoints: The Tweet That Sadly Tells It All About Expense Of Health Care: ‘It’s $3,000. I Can’t Afford That.’

Opinion writers weigh in on health topics.

The New York Times: This Tweet Captures The State Of Health Care In America Today

A nightmarish accident on a Boston subway platform on Friday — described in gory detail by a local reporter, Maria Cramer, as it unfolded and quickly retweeted by thousands — is one you might expect to see in an impoverished country. (7/2)

Houston Chronicle: Detention Centers Are Toxic To Developing Minds And Bodies

Amid all the confusion about zero tolerance and executive orders over the crisis at the border, one thing is clear. At least 2,000 children are still detained away from their parents in shelters across the country. Many — no one knows exactly how many — are under age 5 housed in “tender age” shelters in South Texas. Government officials claim they are safe and well cared for, but nothing could be further from the truth. Years of research shows us that group care, is harmful to children of all ages and especially toxic for infants and young children. (Charles H. Zeanah and Carole Shauffer, 7/3)

The Hill: Chickenpox Shows How Unprepared We Are At The Border

It’s been more than a week since a detainee at Victorville — a prison complex in California being used by Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) — was diagnosed with chickenpox. About 1,000 immigrants were moved here as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on asylum seekers; authorities claim that they were medically screened on entry to the prison. The diagnosis of chickenpox — highly contagious, passed by touching or breathing virus particles — came days after protesting prison workers there — who considered the situation dangerous - urged the federal government to add more staff to the medical unit. (Jonathan Fielding, 7/2)

Stat: Emergency Departments Shouldn't Be Keeping U.S. Health Care Afloat

The evolution of emergency care in the United States is a fascinating story. Sadly, what became a hugely successful solution to an important problem in health care is now being eroded by its misapplication to another problem. The modern U.S. health care system began with so much promise. After World War II, the economy was booming and employers were quick to provide health care for their workers. The addition of Medicare and Medicaid in 1965 further fueled a dramatic expansion in the quality and availability of health care services. Throughout this time, emergency care was still in its dark days. (Paul Seward, 7/3)

WBUR: Gov. Baker Just Signed A Tax Increase. But He Doesn't Want You To Call It That

Baker just signed into law a 0.63 percent payroll tax that funds a brand-new entitlement: 12 weeks of paid family leave and 20 weeks of medical leave. (Tom Keane, 7/3)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Philly City Council Wants To Snuff Out Big Tobacco. Why Did Harrisburg Get In The Way?

If people in other parts of Pennsylvania want to sacrifice their children to support Big Tobacco’s profits, shame on them. But if they want to offer up our kids, that’s another story altogether. Because we can’t afford to lose another life to tobacco here in Philadelphia. (Colleen McCauley, 7/3)

San Antonio Press-Express: Some Suggestions For Bettering Health Care In Texas

The Texas Medical Board is tasked with regulating the practice of medicine across the state, but even more so, with protecting and enhancing the public’s safety, health and wellness, and maintaining the standards of excellence for more than 80,000 Texas physicians through education, discipline and licensure. As a family practice physician in San Antonio for 36 years, I believe we must deliver quality care to every patient, every time. (Manuel Quiñones, 7/2)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What We Are Doing To Treat Trauma In Milwaukee

Education about the nature and effects of complex trauma encourages compassionate responses to trauma-affected individuals, families and communities. Moreover, specific information about how to engage trauma-affected individuals or groups and how to support their resilience improves the practices and culture of local organizations. (James Topitzes, 7/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription