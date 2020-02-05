Viewpoints: To Guard Against Coronavirus Epidemic, U.S. Doctors Need To Monitor Pneumonias; Administration Let Down Country With False Promises On Health Care

Opinion writers weigh in on these health care issues and others.

The Wall Street Journal: Stop A U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak Before It Starts

The Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate. More than 20,000 cases have been confirmed in China, with another 23,000 suspected. Many in China aren’t even being tested due to a shortage of diagnostic supplies. The true number infected is likely much higher than reported. The virus has turned up in 28 other countries, including the U.S. A pandemic seems inevitable. The U.S. government has moved quickly to try to delay the spread throughout America. As of Feb. 2, most foreign nationals who have traveled in China in the preceding 14 days aren’t able to enter the country. (Luciana Borio and Scott Gottlieb, 2/4)

The Washington Post: The Coronavirus Outbreak Shows The Vulnerability Of The ‘Chinese Model’

The “Chinese model,” as enthusiasts sometimes describe Beijing’s autocratic system for dictating policy, can look eerily successful — until you consider catastrophic events such as the recent coronavirus outbreak. China’s response to the epidemic that began in Wuhan nearly two months ago shows some advantages of its police-state approach, and some severe disadvantages: Chinese authorities can commandeer resources to build a hospital in 10 days. But by stifling bad news and even arresting vigilant doctors, they create deep distrust at home and abroad, risking their ability to be effective. (David Ignatius, 2/4)

The New York Times: The Subtle Muckrakers Of The Coronavirus Epidemic

The outbreak of the coronavirus has brought international scrutiny down on China’s political system. Again. A few commentators have applauded the efficiency of the Chinese Communist Party’s response, but most have zoomed in on its weaknesses. Some have even blamed the party itself for the outbreak, calling the disease a “Communist coronavirus” or “the Belt and Road Pandemic.” Once again, China is largely being depicted as a monolith, and the party as though it exercises near-complete control, “crushing almost every wisp of freedom and oversight,” according to one columnist. (Maria Repnikova, 2/5)

Des Moines Register: Trump's Broken Health Care Promises

In his State of the Union Address Tuesday night, President Donald Trump is sure to “self-proclaim” accomplishments on many issues, including health care. Rather than proposing policies to lower health care costs and expand coverage for Americans, he’ll repeat his false promises on health care, as he’s done since the beginning of his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has already let down Iowans on health care. Prescription drug prices continue to rise, the Affordable Care Act is being whittled away, and he proposes drastic cuts for Medicare and Medicaid. (Marti Anderson, 2/3)

Los Angeles Times: Trump's Pathetic State Of The Union Attack On Abortion Rights

It was beyond the pale outrageous that President Trump, in his State of the Union address, would somehow link support for (admirable) advances in neonatal medicine to asking for a (probably) unconstitutional ban on late-term abortions. On a night when he claimed he supported healthcare for all, he exhorted — bullied — the lawmakers in the room to cut off and demonize those who would exercise their right to abortion. (Carla Hall, 2/5)

The Washington Post: Healthy Food For Food Deserts

At the Shipley Super Market in Southeast Washington, Crystal Dozier walked past a rack of potato chips and pork rinds. There were shelves of candy bars and cookies, but she ignored those, too. Long rows of sodas, beer and booze hardly warranted a glance. Instead, she grabbed some bananas and a grab-and-go cup of diced fruit. “They have good-quality fruits and vegetables,” said Dozier, a mother of four who lives a block from the corner store. “The produce is affordable and convenient, and the kids can come in and get fruit instead of candy.” (Courtland Milloy, 2/4)

WBUR: I'm An Emergency Room Physician. Inadequate Access To Health Care Is Breaking Us

Emergency rooms no longer just exist for emergency care, but now encompass all available care. With limited beds and staff, the surplus of sick patients spills into the waiting rooms, and tragedies are left in the wake. We are health care's safety net — America’s safety net — and we are intensely proud to be that.But what happens when safety nets are stretched to their limit? (Amy Faith Ho, 2/4)

Stat: In Hospitals, Housekeepers Are Truly The 'Keepers Of The House'

Malcolm cleans patient rooms and offices in the large medical center where we both work as pediatric doctors. After finishing our respective rounds one afternoon, we noticed that Malcolm was deep in conversation with the parents of one of our very sick patients. We met him later in the hall, and the three of us began to talk. After Malcolm told us a bit about the concerns of our patient’s family, he mentioned the ways he often supports and cares for the children being treated on our ward.“ I don’t call myself a housekeeper,” said Malcolm, who has been with the hospital for 10 years. “I am the keeper of the house.” (Neil Prose and Ray Barfield, 2/5)

