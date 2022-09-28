Viewpoints: Type 2 Diabetes Has Skyrocketed In Children; The Nursing Shortage Is At Crisis Level
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
Chicago Tribune:
After A Pandemic Boom In Child Obesity, It’s Time For Families To Recommit To Health
As a pediatric endocrinologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital, I’ve seen firsthand an explosion of child obesity among our patients during the pandemic. My colleagues and I have also observed an alarming increase in children with new onset Type 2 diabetes, which is directly related to the widespread weight gain among our patients. (Jami Josefson, 9/27)
The Atlantic:
Teachers, Nurses, And Child-Care Workers Have Had Enough
An untold number of nurses, teachers, and child-care workers are asking themselves Is this worth it? and deciding that it is not. Nurses are walking off their jobs and quitting in droves, while those still at the bedside are experiencing high rates of depression. (Annie Lowrey, 9/27)
Los Angeles Times:
Now That The CDC Has Dropped Masking, A Plea To Doctors And Hospitals
With a one-two punch, the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tossed tens of millions of Americans at high risk of death and disability from COVID into a sea of contagion without any clear guidance for infection prevention and control. (Kathleen Quinn, 9/27)
Stat:
Medicare Needs To Cover The Full Range Of Substance Use Disorders
Imagine if Medicare covered treatments for stage 1 or stage 4 cancers, but nothing in between. Absurd, right? Yet that is how Medicare approaches treatment for substance use disorders for its 64 million beneficiaries. (Fred Riccardi, Judith Stein and Ellen Weber, 9/28)
The Tennessean:
Daily Wire Report On Vanderbilt Transgender Clinic Is No Investigation
A report labeled as an “investigation” has gone viral by claiming that a major Nashville-based health care institution has been committing unethical and illegal acts against children. (David Plazas, 9/26)