Viewpoints: Violence Against Medical Professionals Should Be Federal Crime; Ideas To Tackle The ER Crisis
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
Stat:
Health Care Workers Deserve Protection From Violence
There is no place for violence in civil society. Yet stabbings, shootings, threats and other violent attacks have become frighteningly common, including in America’s hospitals and other health care settings. (Mary Beth Kingston and Christopher S. Kang, 11/11)
The Boston Globe:
Growing Emergency Department Crisis Symptom Of Bigger Problem
Acute care hospitals are operating at 94 percent capacity, and many patients occupying those hospital beds are just as stuck as those trying to access emergency care because they can’t get a bed in a rehab or nursing facility. (11/14)
The Star Tribune:
Plea From A Trauma Nurse: Stay Away From Me
Nov. 18 is National Injury Prevention Day. It's a day focused on efforts to steal business from my place of work. Let me explain. (Kelly Maynard, 11/13)
The Tennessean:
Caregivers Need Help, But Few Realize How Soon Hospice Is Available
November is National Hospice Month and National Caregivers Month. It’s fitting that these two important topics “share” a month because hospice care is for caregivers just as much as it is for patients living out their final months and, sometimes, years. (Kimberly Goessele, 11/11)
The New York Times:
How ‘Instagram Therapy’ Creates A Moral Vortex
Our political lives have become saturated with the language and imagery of therapy. Our personal lives too: The language of “trauma” and “attachment styles” has become a common way to understand ourselves and our relationships. (Tara Isabella Burton, 11/12)