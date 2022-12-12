Viewpoints: We Can See The Negative Impact Of Covid Misinformation; Is Influenza Overtaking Covid?
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
Bloomberg:
It’s Still Worth Fighting Anti-Covid Vaccine Misinformation
Medical misinformation has never contributed to as many deaths as in the last 18 months. Recently released statistics show thousands of “excess” deaths concentrated among the US states and counties with the lowest uptake of Covid-19 vaccines — though the vaccines were free and available to everyone. (Sarah Green Carmichael and Faye Flam, 12/11)
Bloomberg:
This Flu Season Is So Bad It Is Crowding Out Covid
There are three types of people in the world right now: those who were sick with the flu this season, those who are sick with it right now and those who are dreading getting sick with it. (Brooke Sample, 12/11)
Houston Chronicle:
Will The Coughing Ever End? How To Stop Getting Sick
With flu season in full swing, another COVID surge in the works and a particularly bad bout of RSV going around, we imagine we’re not the only ones who have lost the public health messaging thread that seemed so much clearer this time last year. (12/9)
Chicago Tribune:
We Heard From The Nation’s Top Doctor On Loneliness, Isolation And What To Do If You Catch COVID
What do young people most often say to the U.S. surgeon general when he asks them about their health? They say that they are anxious and lonely, Vice Adm. Vivek Murthy told us during a Thursday visit to the Tribune’s Editorial Board. (12/9)
Dallas Morning News:
Gov. Abbott’s Reversal On Fentanyl Testing Strips Is Good Public Policy
Fentanyl testing strips work like pregnancy tests. A paper strip is dipped in water that contains drug residue to detect whether fentanyl is mixed into the drug. (12/11)
Marietta Daily Journal:
Home Care’s Critical Role In The Wake Of Atlanta Medical Center’s Death
Philanthropy is not a sustainable business model for the long-term. CMS’ reimbursement cuts, coupled with higher labor costs and inflation-fueled hikes in operating expenses, simply make it harder for mission-driven nonprofits like us and other small businesses to survive. There’s got to be an understanding that care costs money. Workforce is priority number one. Because without clinical staff, there is no patient home health care – in Atlanta or anywhere. (Katie Smith Sloan and Dorothy Davis, 12/9)