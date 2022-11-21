Viewpoints: Why Can’t We Pinpoint The Cause Of Obesity? Rural Health Care Is Struggling
Editorial writers discuss obesity, rural hospitals, and children's health care.
The New York Times:
Scientists Don’t Agree On The Cause Of Obesity — Does It Matter?
A select group of the world’s top researchers studying obesity recently gathered in the gilded rooms of the Royal Society, the science academy of Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin, where ideas like gravity and evolution were once debated. (Julia Belluz, 11/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Rural Hospitals Are Closing, And Congress Needs To Step In
Since the beginning; of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 25 rural community hospitals have shuttered, dropped in-patient care or severely cut services. (Chip Kahn and Alan Morgan, 11/18)
The CT Mirror:
Covering Undocumented Children Is A Healthcare Win
Over the past 20 years, there have been extensive federal and state efforts to expand affordable health care coverage to millions of adults and children. In fact, the uninsured population in the United States has reached an historic low of 8.8%. But do these expansions cover everyone? What if you’re undocumented? (Esme Ostrowicz-Levine, 11/21)