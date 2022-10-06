Viewpoints: Will New Food Labeling Rules Influence Purchasing Choices?; Science Reevaluates Cause Of Obesity
Opinion writers examine healthy eating and children's mental health.
The Washington Post:
New Food Labels Could Help You Make Smarter Choices. Or Not.
For decades, the federal government has tried a variety of gimmicks to get Americans to eat healthier. It is a worthy goal; diet-related illness is the top cause of death in the United States. Yet many federal efforts, such as the heavily criticized and now-defunct food pyramid, have not worked. The nation holds the highest number of obese adults in the world, and chronic diseases such as diabetes continue to exact a massive toll in treatment costs and suffering. (10/5)
Bloomberg:
Losing Weight Isn't As Simple As Eating Less And Exercising More
Scientific understanding is challenging the conventional wisdom about hunger — now framing it as a scourge that afflicts not only people who get too few calories, but also those who consume mostly sugar and refined starch. (Faye Flam, 10/5)
Also —
USA Today:
Children's Mental Health: How To Help Schools So We Don't Fail Kids
Children’s mental health – and the lack of access to appropriate and effective services – is a long-standing problem that hasn’t been addressed with urgency and systematic long-term action. (Maurice J. Elias, 10/6)
Chicago Tribune:
The Shortage Of Pediatric Hospital Beds Is Cause For Alarm
It is October, and the system is already at risk of getting overwhelmed — not just in Illinois but throughout the country. Pediatricians throughout the U.S. confirm this situation: There are more children who need beds in the hospital than there are pediatric beds. (Deanna Behrens, 10/5)