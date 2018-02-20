Virginia House Finally Backs Medicaid Expansion, But It Could Be Tough Sell In State Senate

The proposed deal would include work training requirements and for beneficiaries to contribute to their coverage. But Medicaid expansion was not included in the budget that the state's Senate passed out of committee on Sunday.

The Hill: State House Republicans In Virginia Back Medicaid Expansion

The Republican-controlled House of Delegates in Virginia has thrown its support behind Medicaid expansion after years of resisting it. The lawmakers recommended an expansion of the health program for the poor through their draft state budget. The proposal would expand eligibility for Medicaid to Virginia residents who earn up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, impacting about 300,000 people. (Hellman, 2/19)

The Associated Press: Virginia House Embraces Medicaid Expansion In Budget

Republicans had blocked Medicaid expansion for years, saying its long-term costs were unsustainable. The change of heart comes after several new Democratic House lawmakers won election last year after campaigning specifically on expanding Medicaid. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has made expansion a top priority. But the GOP-controlled Senate has indicated it still opposes expansion, setting up a potential stalemate in the final weeks of the 2018 legislative session. (Suderman, 2/18)

The Washington Post: Virginia’s House Republicans Finally Put Their Weight Behind Medicaid Expansion

The House plan, approved early Sunday by the Appropriations Committee on a 20-to-2 vote, would impose requirements that Medicaid recipients seek work training and contribute to their coverage through private insurers as a condition of receiving health coverage through the program aimed at aiding low-income individuals. House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox (R-Colonial Heights) praised the effort as a compromise worked out with the help of the Democratic governor, Ralph Northam. “There’s no question that the political dynamics have changed,” Cox said. (Schneider and Vozzella, 2/18)

Outlets report on Medicaid news out of Kentucky, Kansas, Ohio and California as well —

The Courier-Journal: Medicaid Reform: Bevin Wants Lawsuit Moved To Kentucky

Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a legal challenge to his controversial plan to restructure the state Medicaid program, and asks for the case to be heard in Kentucky, rather than Washington D.C. Saying "liberal interest groups" filed the case outside Kentucky and "failed to include the Commonwealth," the Bevin lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Frankfort, seeks a voice in asking a federal judge to uphold the governor's Medicaid changes. (Yetter, 2/19)

The Associated Press: Kansas Senate Committee Endorses Bill To Expand Medicaid

A Kansas Senate committee has endorsed a bill that would expand the state's Medicaid program to provide health coverage for 150,000 additional poor adults. The bill approved Monday by the Public Health and Welfare Committee would expand Medicaid as encouraged by the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act championed by former President Barack Obama. The Medicaid program covers more than 370,000 poor, disabled and elderly Kansas residents. (2/19)

Columbus Dispatch: Work Requirements Would Affect 1 In 20 Ohio Medicaid Recipients

About one in 20 low-income Ohioans who gained tax-funded health insurance through Ohio’s Medicaid expansion will need to find a job or face the loss of coverage under proposed new work requirements. Most Medicaid enrollees, state officials say, already have a job or would not be required to work due to age, chronic conditions or other exemptions. (Candisky, 2/16)

California Healthline: Couple Makes Millions Off Medicaid Managed Care As Oversight Lags

Norma Diaz and her husband, Joseph Garcia, have dedicated their careers to running a nonprofit health insurer that covers some of California’s neediest residents. For three decades, they have worked for a Medicaid managed-care plan, Community Health Group, serving nearly 300,000 poor and disabled patients in San Diego County under a state contract funded entirely by taxpayers. They’ve earned above-average ratings for patient care. And in the process, they’ve made millions of dollars. (Terhune, 2/16)

