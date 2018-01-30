Virginia Speaker Relaxes Stance Against Medicaid Expansion With Possibility Of Work Requirements

Virginia House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox says the path forward hinges on Gov. Ralph Northam and other Democrats' willingness to back legislation that imposes work requirements on existing Medicaid recipients. Northam is against the work mandate, but he has said he could get behind a “work search” program.

The Washington Post: Speaker Of Va. House Signals Willingness To Consider Medicaid Expansion, But With Strings Attached

Virginia House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox on Monday signaled that Republicans would be willing to go forward with some kind of Medicaid expansion if Democrats support a work ­requirement for recipients. Cox (R-Colonial Heights), who assumed the speakership this year after his party nearly lost control of the chamber in the November elections, indicated that he would consider providing “healthcare coverage to more Virginians” under certain conditions. (Vozzella, 1/29)

The Associated Press: Virginia Republicans Soften Tone On Medicaid Expansion

Cox says his caucus still opposes a “straightforward” expansion of the publicly funded healthcare program for the poor and disabled, and that any discussion must include work requirements and other reforms favored by the GOP. The shift in tone by Republicans comes after a wave of Democratic victories in November severely reduced the number of GOP delegates in the state House to a 51-49 majority. Republicans have a one-vote majority in the state Senate, but there are enough pro-Medicaid expansion votes to get through the upper chamber. (Suderman, 1/29)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Cox Seeks 'dialogue' With Northam On Medicaid, But Demands Work Requirement

The Northam administration was not happy with the line Cox drew on Medicaid expansion by warning the governor that if he does not support pending bills to impose work requirements on existing recipients — most of whom are pregnant women, children and people with disabilities — “I fear the window on health care reform will narrow.” However, [spokeswoman Ofirah] Yheskel said the administration would withhold comment until it sees what bills the House approves. (Martz, 1/29)

In other Medicaid news —

The Associated Press: Mississippi Senate Plan Steps Back From Medicaid Changes

A key state senator is backing off plans to change Mississippi's state-federal Medicaid program. The Senate Medicaid Committee on Monday advanced a version of Senate Bill 2836 removing earlier proposals to cut payments to health care providers and require all Medicaid spending to be administered by managed care companies. It goes to the Senate for more debate. (Amy, 1/29)

Georgia Health News: Expanding Coverage Not Part Of GOP Leaders’ Legislative Agenda

From a legislative standpoint, the chances of a broad increase of health insurance coverage look pretty dim this year in Georgia. Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle on Monday told reporters that he is opposed to expanding Medicaid in Georgia. (Miller, 1/29)

Kaiser Health News: No Car, No Care? Medicaid Transportation At Risk In Some States

Unable to walk or talk, barely able to see or hear, 5-year-old Maddie Holt waits in her wheelchair for a ride to the hospital. The 27-pound girl is dressed in polka-dot pants and a flowered shirt for the trip, plus a red headband with a sparkly bow, two wispy blond ponytails poking out on top. Her parents can’t drive her. They both have disabling vision problems; and, besides, they can’t afford a car. When Maddie was born in 2012 with the rare and usually fatal genetic condition called Zellweger syndrome, Meagan and Brandon Holt, then in their early 20s, were plunged into a world of overwhelming need — and profound poverty. (Aleccia, 1/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription