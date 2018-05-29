Virginia’s Final Budget Likely To Hold Promise For Medicaid Expansion As Lawmakers Reconvene

Advocates expect the stalemate over whether to expand the program to end this week. Medicaid news comes out of Iowa and Illinois, as well.

The Associated Press: Virginia Lawmakers Return To Finalize Budget, Medicaid

Virginia lawmakers are expected to finalize work on a state budget that a top Republican state senator says is likely to include Medicaid expansion. The state Senate is set to meet Tuesday at the Capitol. Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment said last week that the Senate will pass a budget when it meets. And he said it’s likely that it will include expanding Medicaid eligibility to 400,000 low-income adults. (5/29)

CQ: Virginia Tries Again On Medicaid Expansion

Virginia’s Senate is set to convene Tuesday to consider a budget that would expand Medicaid eligibility to approximately 400,000 residents under the 2010 health care law (PL 111-148, PL 111-152). Senate leaders delayed a vote on the budget, which is expected to pass, during the second meeting last week of a special legislative session. Virginia must send a budget to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam before July 1 to avoid a state government shutdown. The move to expand the health care program for the poor would conclude years of efforts by Democrats to broaden eligibility under the health care law, following the party's significant gains in the state legislature last year after prioritizing health care as a key campaign issue. Two Republican senators have indicated their support for expansion, after the House included a requirement that many Medicaid recipients work or participate in other activities. (McIntire, 5/29)

Des Moines Register: Iowa Medicaid Overbilled $25 Million

According to the state, Morse-Bolton's company, Morse Enterprises, not only failed to provide the minimum standard of care for residents, she also overbilled Iowa Medicaid $2.5 million. Four years later, Morse Enterprises has yet to pay back the money. The company is among hundreds of Medicaid providers who currently owe the taxpayer-funded program $25 million. (Kauffman, 5/28)

Modern Healthcare: Blue Cross Of Illinois To Pay Medicaid Suppliers Less

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois plans to cut Medicaid reimbursement rates by 35% for medical suppliers—apparently an effort to win back business after new enrollees were blocked from the state's revamped Medicaid managed care program. Another private insurer, IlliniCare, signaled last fall that reimbursements could be slashed by up to 50%. (Strahler, 5/25)

