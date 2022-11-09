Voters Have Their Say On Medical Debt, Pot, Mushrooms, Human Rights, More

In Arizona, voters overwhelmingly voted to decrease interest rates on medical debt. In Massachusetts, dental costs were front and center. In Pennsylvania, former heart surgeon and TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, lost his bid for governor.

Tucson.com: Arizona Prop 209 To Decrease Interest Rates On Medical Debt Likely To Pass

The ballot proposition to decrease interest rates on medical debt is leading with 75% voter approval as of Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. If passed, Proposition 209 would reduce the maximum interest rates on medical debt from 10% to 3% annually. The measure would make certain assets exempt from debt collection, such as homes, household items, cars and bank accounts. (Ludden, 11/8)

On dental insurance costs in Massachusetts —

The Washington Examiner: Massachusetts Voters Approve Obamacare-Style Regulations Of Dental Insurance

Massachusetts will become the first state to impose Obamacare-style regulation on dental insurance, requiring insurers to put a certain percentage of the premiums they collect toward dental care after a ballot referendum received wide support. The Medical Loss Ratios for Dental Insurance Plans Initiative will soon force dental insurers to spend at least 83% of premiums on dental services, versus administrative or other overhead costs, or refund the excess to beneficiaries. (Adcox, 11/9)

On mushrooms and marijuana —

AP: 'Magic Mushrooms' Vote Too Early To Call In Colorado

A vote to decide whether Colorado will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms was too early to call Tuesday. The ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under the supervision of a licensed “facilitator.” The measure would establish a regulated system for using substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogenic chemicals found in some mushrooms. It also would allow private personal use of the drugs. (Peipert, 11/9)

AP: Voters Approve Recreational Marijuana In Maryland, Missouri

Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters rejected legalization proposals in Tuesday’s elections. A similar initiative went before voters in South Dakota, but early Wednesday it was too early to call. (DeMillo, 11/9)

On health care as a human right in Oregon —

AP: Oregon Gun Control, Health Care Measures Too Early To Call

Oregon voters appeared closely divided late Tuesday on measures that would add permitting and training requirements for new gun buyers and amend the state’s constitution to explicitly declare affordable health care a human right. With roughly 40% of the vote counted in the vote-by-mail state, the outcomes of both races were too early to call. (Flaccus, 11/9)

Control of Congress is up in the air —

NPR: Democrat John Fetterman Beats Trump-Backed Dr. Oz In Pennsylvania Senate Race

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is headed to the U.S. Senate following a campaign full of personal health debates and a fight for control of one of the nation's battleground states. He defeated Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz. (Bustillo, 11/9)

The New York Times: Who Will Control The House And Senate?

For the second Election Day in a row, election night ends without a clear winner. It could be days until a party is projected to win the House of Representatives. It could be a month until we know the same for the Senate. Here’s the state of the race for both chambers and when — maybe, just maybe — we’ll know the outcome. (Cohn, 11/9)

