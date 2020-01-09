Walgreens’ Quarterly Earnings Plummet Amid Increased Competition, Shrinking Prescription Drug Profits

Apart from prescription drug struggles, for the first time, Walgreens executives also seemed to acknowledge fallout from the acquisition of health insurer Aetna by rival CVS Health Corp. Other pharmaceutical news focuses on congressional drug pricing efforts, the ghosts of J.P. Morgan's past, and a look ahead to 2020.

The Associated Press: Walgreens Begins 2020 Much As It Ended 2019, On A Sour Note

Walgreens is kicking off its year much as it ended its last, with a big earnings plunge. First-quarter net income tumbled about 25% as the drugstore chain filled fewer prescriptions than expected and continued to work through a cost-cutting program geared to produce billions in future savings. (Murphy, 1/8)

Reuters: Walgreens Misses Profit Estimates On Pharmacy Weakness, Shares Fall 7%

The company sought to reassure investors, saying it would meet its adjusted full-year profit forecast of roughly flat growth, betting on cost cuts and a harsh flu season. But shares fell nearly 7% to $55, dragging down those of CVS 2%, as investors worried that the pressure on reimbursement rates from insurers was likely to hurt profits further. (Mishra and Roy, 1/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Walgreens Profit Squeezed By Weak Prescription Volumes

Walgreens, which also owns the Boots drugstore chain in Europe, is getting squeezed in U.S. negotiations with pharmacy-benefit managers, which serve insurers and other clients by choosing which medicines to cover and pushing for lower prices from drugmakers and sellers. Prices that pharmacies pay for generic drugs have been falling, but insurers’ reimbursement rates are declining more. At the same time, competition from Amazon.com Inc. and other retailers has hurt the company’s retail business. (Terlep and Prang, 1/8)

Stat: Grassley: Trump Should Do More To Bolster Drug Pricing Bill

A top Republican lawmaker on Wednesday hinted that the Senate stagnation of a bipartisan drug pricing bill has a high-profile culprit: President Trump. The comments mark the second time in as many months that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has suggested Republican Party leadership must act more forcefully on the issue of drug pricing. (Facher, 1/8)

Stat: The Ghosts Of JPMs Past: How 20 Years Of Deals Have Shaped Health Care

Biotech is celebrating a platinum anniversary next week: 20 years since J.P. Morgan took over the industry’s biggest conference, an annual ritual of brokered mergers, broken promises, and breakthrough science. The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is more than a venue for deals. It’s a place where fierce arguments break out, where industry memes get made, and where biotech examines its warts and wrinkles. (Herper, Garde, Robbins and Feuerstein, 1/9)

The Wall Street Journal: Less Is More For Big Pharma In 2020

Drug-price inflation, a source of profit and headaches alike for the pharmaceutical industry, is slowing down. That might be better news for investors than it seems. As has become customary, drug manufacturers raised the sticker price on many medicines as the calendar turned to 2020. Analysts at Morgan Stanley found 2,167 price increases in the first week of January, up 17% from the same period a year earlier. (Grant, 1/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription