Walgreens To Dispense Abortion Pill Where It Can Legally; California To Cut Business Ties
Following a wave of political criticism, Walgreens clarified its position on selling abortion medication Mifepristone, saying its pharmacies would do so wherever "legally permissible." California Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, said that his state would stop doing business with Walgreens over the issue.
Reuters:
Walgreens To Dispense Abortion Pills In States Where Legal
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said on Monday that it plans to dispense abortion pill Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so. "Once we are certified by FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws," the company said in a statement. (3/6)
Newsweek:
Walgreens Limits Comments On Social Media Amid Abortion Drug Backlash
Walgreens has limited the ability to comment on its social media posts as the company faces backlash for announcing that it will not be selling abortion pills even in some states where the medication remains legal. On Thursday, Walgreens confirmed to Politico that it is taking abundant caution in several states where GOP lawmakers have threatened legal action if the company begins distributing abortion pills. This means that the medication will not be dispensed by the nation's second-largest pharmacy in states including Alaska, Iowa, Kansas and Montana. (Lewis, 3/6)
California says it will boycott Walgreens —
Los Angeles Times:
Newsom Says California Will End Business With Walgreens
In an attempt to counter GOP efforts to limit reproductive rights, Gov. Gavin Newsom said California will cut ties with Walgreens over the company’s decision to stop selling abortion medication in 20 Republican states. “California won’t be doing business with Walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk,” Newsom tweeted Monday. “We’re done.” (Luna, 3/6)
Politico:
Walgreens In The Hot Seat
“They caved,” California Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta complained. “For millions of Americans, this is a lifeline, it’s a key to a better future. So I’m disappointed that Walgreens has decided to give in to political pressure and debunked legal theories and cut off access to those medications.” California has announced it is “reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state.” (Ollstein, 3/6)
Also —
Fox News:
Michael Moore Demands Nationwide Boycott Of Walgreens For Not Selling Abortion Pill: 'Bigotry And Misogyny'
Filmmaker Michael Moore has called for a nationwide boycott of Walgreens after the pharmacy chain announced it would not sell abortion pills in 20 states. ... "This decision by Walgreens to further cement women's status as second-class citizens must be met forcefully by each and every one of us. Every day of our silence since last Thursday is another day of you and I enabling this bigotry and misogyny," Moore wrote. (Lanum, 3/6)
KHN:
Watch: Walgreens Won’t Sell Abortion Pill In 21 States Under GOP Threat Of Legal Action
Walgreens has announced it would not dispense the abortion pill mifepristone in 21 states where Republican attorneys general threatened legal action against the company, which is the nation’s second-largest pharmacy chain. KHN senior correspondent Sarah Varney joined PBS NewsHour co-anchor Amna Nawaz in a report on the move and its ramifications for women in those states, many of which have outlawed or severely restricted abortion. In four — Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana — Walgreens could legally sell the pills but has said it will not. (Varney, 3/6)