Walgreens, Walmart To Start Selling OTC Hearing Aids By Oct. 17
Under new government rules, there's no need for medical exams or prescriptions. Walgreens will sell Lexie Lumen devices for $799. Meanwhile, entrepreneur Mark Cuban's effort to curb drug prices has won its first heath plan partner.
Reuters:
U.S. Pharmacies To Offer Hearing Aids By Mid-October Under New Govt Rule
Major U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart Inc said on Thursday that in mid-October they would start selling hearing aids over-the-counter without the need for a medical exam, prescription, or audiologist fitting. ... Walgreens said it was planning to make Lexie Lumen hearing aids available at its stores across the country for adults starting Oct. 17 at a price of $799. Walmart separately told Reuters it would begin offering hearing aids to adults with mild to moderate hearing loss without an assessment or medical exam by Oct. 17. (Satija, 10/6)
In other pharmaceutical industry news —
Fierce Healthcare:
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Bags First Health Plan Partner
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company nabbed its first health plan partner, Capital Blue Cross. Beginning this month, the Pennsylvania-based plan and Mark Cuban's drug company (MCCPDC) will begin to let members and community organizations know about their collaboration and how they can access low-cost drugs, according to a press release. In 2023, Capital Blue Cross members will be able to use their insurance cards at the company's online pharmacy. (Gliadkovskaya, 10/6)
Bloomberg:
Adderall Shortage Worsens As Novartis Reports New Supply Issue
Novartis’s Sandoz unit, previously reported as having supply issues with only the extended-release medication, is now also having challenges with the immediate-release version, according to the University of Utah’s drug information service, which tracks drug shortages. The company has shortages of two dosages of generic immediate-release Adderall, according to an update from the university. (Swetlitz, 10/6)
Stat:
FDA, Covis Release Dueling Docs Over Fate Of Drug For Premature Births
In the run-up to an extremely unusual hearing later this month, newly released documents underscore highly contrasting views taken by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a manufacturer toward a controversial drug for reducing premature births, which the agency wants withdrawn from the market. (Silverman, 10/6)
Stat:
'Patchy Efforts' By Insulin Makers Mean Access Lags In Many Poor Nations
The three companies that dominate the global market for insulin have launched various programs to expand the reach of their medicines in dozens of low and middle-income countries — but their efforts remain patchy and equitable access consequently remains out of reach, according to a new analysis. (Silverman, 10/6)