Walmart Agrees To Pay $3.1 Billion To Settle Opioid Lawsuits

The retail giant reiterated that it "strongly disputes” allegations that its pharmacies improperly filled prescriptions for the painkillers and did not admit liability with the settlement plan. Other pharmaceutical news is on drug imports from Canada, a new treatment for advanced ovarian cancer, how a fake tweet sparked a panic at Eli Lilly, and more.

AP: Walmart Offers To Pay $3.1 Billion To Settle Opioid Lawsuits

Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal follows similar announcements Nov. 2 from the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., which each said they would pay about $5 billion. (Mulvihill, 11/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Walmart To Pay $3.1 Billion To Settle Opioid Lawsuits

The agreement resolves a collection of lawsuits brought by states, cities and Native American tribes. Earlier this month, CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. agreed to pay roughly $5 billion apiece to settle the lawsuits. The companies didn’t admit wrongdoing in their deals. ... Each state, local government and tribe will need to decide whether to participate in the settlement. Plaintiff’s attorneys that lead negotiations are encouraging them to do so, saying the payments hold the pharmacies accountable for their alleged roles in the opioid abuse. (Terlep and Nassauer, 11/15)

On drug imports —

News Service of Florida: Feds Push Back On Florida's Claim That FDA 'Dragged Its Feet' On Canada Drug Imports

The Biden administration this week asked a judge to reject allegations that the Food and Drug Administration has “dragged its feet” on a Florida proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada and has not properly complied with a public records request. (Saunders, 11/14)

Axios: Get Ready For A Drug Importation Revival

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Rand Paul’s shared interest in expanding drug importation could emerge as a populist sequel to Democrats’ drug pricing bill next year — and rekindle friction between the hill, pharma and the Food and Drug Administration. (Bettelheim, 11/15)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: Immunogen Wins FDA Approval For Advanced Ovarian Cancer Drug

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer — an antibody that delivers a targeted dose of chemotherapy directly to cancer cells. (Feuerstein, 11/14)

Modern Healthcare: Blue Cross Plans Expand Access To Prescription Digital Health Tools

A growing number of Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers have agreed to pay for patients to use prescription digital therapeutics, paving the way for broader coverage among carriers and kick-starting an emerging sector. (Perna and Tepper, 11/14)

KHN: Patients Complain Some Obesity Care Startups Offer Pills, And Not Much Else

Many Americans turn to the latest big idea to lose weight — fad diets, fitness crazes, dodgy herbs and pills, bariatric surgery, just to name a few. They’re rarely the magic solution people dream of. Now a wave of startups offer access to a new category of drugs coupled with intensive behavioral coaching online. But already concerns are emerging. (Tahir, 11/15)

KHN: Medicare Plan Finder Likely Won’t Note New $35 Cap On Out-Of-Pocket Insulin Costs

A big cut in prescription drug prices for some Medicare beneficiaries kicks in next year, but finding those savings isn’t easy. Congress approved in August a $35 cap on what seniors will pay for insulin as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, along with free vaccines and other Medicare improvements. But the change came too late to add to the Medicare plan finder, the online tool that helps beneficiaries sort through dozens of drug and medical plans for the best bargain. Officials say the problem affects only 2023 plans. (Jaffe, 11/15)

Also —

The Washington Post: A Fake Tweet Sparked Panic At Eli Lilly And May Have Cost Twitter Millions

The nine-word tweet was sent Thursday afternoon from an account using the name and logo of the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., and it immediately attracted a giant response: “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.” ... Inside the real Eli Lilly, the fake sparked a panic, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. (Harwell, 11/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription