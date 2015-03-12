Washington State Exchange Confronts Funding Shortfall

News outlets in Minnesota and Colorado also report on other developments regarding the health law's online state insurance marketplaces.

Fox News: Washington State's Obamacare Exchange Faces Funding Shortfall

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange call center in Spokane is so busy that staffing has been quadrupled, with the center receiving up to 10,000 calls a day. The problem is not enough of those callers are actually signing up for insurance. (Springer, 3/12)

Minnesota Public Radio: MNsure Bets People Will Buy Health Insurance To Avoid Fines

MNsure officials aim to attract more private-plan buyers with yet another special enrollment period. It offers anyone hit with a federal tax penalty for not having health insurance last year a chance to avoid another tax penalty. (Zdechlik, 3/12)

Health News Colorado: Exchange Audit Bill Advances; Colorado 24th In Nation For Sign-Ups

A bill supporting a new comprehensive state audit of Colorado’s health exchange sailed through a House committee with unanimous support on Tuesday and heads next to the full House. (Kerwin McCrimmon, 3/11)

