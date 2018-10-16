Wave Of GOP Ads Promising To Protect Preexisting Conditions Coverage Highlight Potency Of Campaign Issue On Midterms

Democrats have been sounding warnings about the potential threat to preexisting conditions coverage on the trail for months. Now some Republicans are trying to get ahead of the issue through ads including family members with health problems. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump goes after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare For All" plan.

The New York Times: Republicans Are Suddenly Running Ads On Pre-Existing Conditions. But How Accurate Are They?

For months, Democratic candidates have been running hard on health care, while Republicans have said little about it. In a sign of the issue’s potency, Republicans are now playing defense, releasing a wave of ads promising they will preserve protections for Americans with pre-existing health conditions. The ads omit the fact that the protections were a central feature of the Affordable Care Act and that the Republican Party has worked unceasingly to repeal the law, through legislation and lawsuits. (Sanger-Katz, 10/16)

The Hill: Trump Attacks ‘Crazy Bernie’ Sanders Over Medicare Plans

President Trump on Monday attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a supporter of single-payer "Medicare for all," over health care, claiming that Sanders "and his band of Congressional Dems" would outlaw Medicare Advantage. "Open enrollment starts today on lower-priced Medicare Advantage plans so loved by our great seniors. Crazy Bernie and his band of Congressional Dems will outlaw these plans. Disaster!" Trump tweeted. (Burke, 10/15)

