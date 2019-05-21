‘We Have A Lousy System Of Care’: Access To Treatment Isn’t Keeping Up With Nation’s Skyrocketing Teen Suicide Rate

Children and teens are regularly waiting days in emergency rooms before a bed opens up in hospital psychiatric units. Adult and child psychiatrists alike are in short supply because the field is one of the lowest-paying medical specialties. And depression among teens is only getting worse. In other public health news: CBD supplements, incompetence, PTSD, obesity, and more.

USA Today: Teen Suicide And Mental Health: America's Deadly, Costly Problems That Have No End In Sight

The nation's medical system falls far short of meeting the demand for teen mental health services because cases of suicide and psychiatric disorders are skyrocketing, underscoring a public health crisis that is already costing Americans billions to combat. Research from federal regulators and medical groups shows the suicide rate for young people ages 10 to 19 rose by 56% from 2007 to 2016, the latest year for which figures are available. Only 40% of young people with major depression got treatment, according to the National Institute for Mental Health. (O'Donnell, 5/20)

Modern Healthcare: Behavioral Health Cases Doubled Over A Decade

Behavioral health diagnoses ballooned over the past decade as more youths cope with mental health and substance abuse issues, according to a new analysis of private health insurance claims. Behavioral health cases increased 108% from 2007 to 2017, rising from 1.3% to 2.7% of all medical claim lines, the not-for-profit Fair Health's analysis of 28 billion claims found. The share of claims for those age 22 or younger with major depressive disorder, the most common diagnosis, increased from 15% to 23% over that span. (Kacik, 5/20)

Stat: ‘People Are Just Doing It’: Gottlieb Says Evidence Of CBD Supplements’ Medicinal Value Is Lacking, Despite Popularity

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is skeptical of the hype around CBD dietary supplements, at least until some hard science is published. “There’s no science to demonstrate that putting it in the food supply has any medicinal value, let alone [to] support that it’s safe,” he told STAT in a phone interview. “People are just doing it. People are putting it in pet food because they think it calms their dogs. Point to a single credible study that demonstrates that. It’s being promoted for everything right now.” (Florko, 5/21)

The New York Times: Why High-Class People Get Away With Incompetence

In season four of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” Paul Rudd plays a wealthy businessman named Bobby Newport who runs for city council because he’s looking for something “easy” to do. He is asked during a debate how he’d fix the town. His answer: “I have no idea.” Still, the audience goes wild, much to the frustration of his rival, Leslie Knope. It’s funny because it’s relatable. Sooner or later, we all may encounter a Bobby Newport. What is it about an elite upbringing that seems to make people feel qualified for tasks where they have little experience? This is one of the questions that inspired a study published Monday in The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. (Murphy, 5/20)

NPR: Not Just For Soldiers: Civilians With PTSD Struggle To Find Effective Therapy

Lauren Walls had lived with panic attacks, nightmares and flashbacks for years. The 26-year-old San Antonio teacher sought help from a variety of mental health professionals — including spending five years and at least $20,000 with one therapist who used a Christian-faith-based approach, viewing her condition as part of a spiritual weakness that could be conquered — but her symptoms worsened. She hit a breaking point two years ago, when she contemplated suicide. In her search for help, Walls encountered a psychiatrist who diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress disorder. As a result, she sought out a therapist who specialized in trauma treatment, and that's when she finally experienced relief. "It was just like a world of difference," Walls says. (Covington, 5/20)

Miami Herald: Obesity, Diabetes And Hepatitis Behind High Liver Cancer Rates

Liver cancer was the sixth-leading cause of cancer death in 2016, up from ninth in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Between 2000 and 2016, U.S. liver cancer death rates jumped 43 percent for men and 40 percent for women, according to the CDC.Those facing the biggest risk? (Horton, 5/21)

Kaiser Health News: Hidden Reports Masked The Scope Of Widespread Harm From Faulty Heart Device

Faced with the possibility that a bout of abnormal heartbeats could end his life, in 2006, Dr. Marc Sicklick had a small device implanted in his chest that would shock it back into rhythm. Soon he would struggle with another life-or-death choice: whether to remove the Sprint Fidelis, which was deemed dangerous and recalled in 2007 after it had been implanted in hundreds of thousands of patients. The Sprint Fidelis was prone to giving patients random electrical jolts — and sometimes failed to fire in genuine cardiac emergencies, according to manufacturer Medtronic’s letter to doctors. (Jewett, 5/21)

The New York Times: Turmeric Takes A Star Turn In Cocktails

If cocktails look golden to you lately, it’s probably not because spring is here and the sun is out. Turmeric, the bright yellow-orange spice long used in South Asian and Middle Eastern cooking, is the latest ingredient to make the leap from the kitchen to the cocktail glass. Every upscale bar menu these days seems to have at least one drink containing the spice. There is no single reason for this. And the two most significant ones sit on opposite ends of the serious-to-superficial spectrum. (Simonson, 5/20)

