Well-Known Transgender Surgeon Resigns Following Furor Over Instagram Pictures Of Patients’ Genitals

Dr. Christopher Salgado, 50, worked at the L.G.B.T.Q. Center for Wellness, Gender and Sexual Health at the University of Miami Health System. “The purpose really was to be educational with it, but it went awry," he said. However, critics were not only upset about the pictures but the captions that appeared to be mocking, as well.

The New York Times: Florida Surgeon Resigns Over Instagram Photos Of Transgender Patients’ Genitals

A well-known Florida surgeon who specializes in transgender health care has resigned from his position at the University of Miami amid an uproar over pictures he posted on Instagram that showed surgical procedures and patients’ genitals alongside captions and hashtags that mocked transgender people and Asians. The surgeon, Dr. Christopher Salgado, 50, worked at the L.G.B.T.Q. Center for Wellness, Gender and Sexual Health at the University of Miami Health System until last month. Interspersed with photos of himself smiling with friends and colleagues, he posted images and text on his Instagram account, @sexsurgeon, that many people found disturbing. He deleted the account last month. (Stack, 3/14)

The Associated Press: Surgeon Denies Posting Homophobic Comments On Social Media

Salgado, a 50-year-old section chief for the hospital's LGBTQ Center for Wellness, Gender and Sexual Health, told the AP in an email Thursday that he had posted various photos of gender-reassignment patients' genitalia and that all of the patients had given their consent. But he said the hashtags, which "I had never seen in my life," were added by someone who had hacked his account. Salgado said the petition was sent by a patient with gender dysphoria who was going through a difficult time in life. Salgado said he loves the transgender population and has spent years caring for them. (3/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription