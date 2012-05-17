WellPoint: Protestors Push For More Disclosure Regarding Insurer’s Political Giving Habits

The Associated Press/Washington Post: Protestors Seeking More Political Disclosure Disrupt Insurer WellPoint's Annual Meeting

WellPoint Inc. shareholders rejected a call for more disclosure about the health insurer's political contributions Wednesday during a shout-filled, contentious annual meeting. Union representatives and other protesters repeatedly interrupted Chairwoman and CEO Angela Braly after she opened the meeting and introduced proposals for shareholder voting (5/16).

