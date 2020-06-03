‘We’re Doing Very, Very Well’: New York’s New Hospitalizations Drop To All-Time Low; California Awaits U.S. Approval Of Chinese-Made Masks
Media outlets report on news from New York, California, Maryland, Nevada and Massachusetts.
NPR:
Gov. Cuomo Says New York Coronavirus Hospitalizations At An All-Time Low
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the "number of new [coronavirus] cases walking in the door is at an all-time low." Cuomo said that the number of new coronavirus hospitalizations reported on June 1 was 154, which is the lowest number since the state started counting in mid-March. New York has been the state hit hardest in the U.S. by the coronavirus. (Horn, 6/2)
The Wall Street Journal:
China’s BYD Gets Extension On $1 Billion California Mask Deal
BYD Co., a Chinese electric-car maker turned mask producer, said it had secured a second reprieve on a troubled $1 billion deal to sell N95 masks to the state of California after missing a Sunday deadline to win a required federal certification. The Shenzhen, China-based company—which earlier in the coronavirus pandemic signed contracts to sell medical goods to high-profile customers, including multiple U.S. states and the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. —has faced delays in delivering hundreds of millions of masks. (Lin and Xiao, 6/2)
The Baltimore Sun:
A Former Nurse Is Helping Maryland’s Front Line Health Care Workers Cope With The Coronavirus Pandemic
One day in late March, Tara Ryan, a clinical assistant professor at Towson University and former registered nurse, was conducting online courses from home with concerning interruptions. Via texts, phone calls and e-mails, the 36-year-old Towson resident was hearing from past colleagues and former nursing students seeking her out for support. She counted 15 interactions that day alone and that’s when the reality of COVID-19 completely set in. (Graham, 6/3)
The Hill:
Poll: Majority Of Voters Say Churches Should Not Be Treated Like Essential Businesses
A majority of voters say churches should not be treated like essential businesses, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll. Fifty-seven percent of registered voters in the May 27-28 survey said churches should not be treated like essential businesses and should be required to stay closed until the restrictions have been lifted. By contrast, 43 percent said churches should be treated as essential and allowed to remain open. (6/2)
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Las Vegas Courthouse Activity Increasing
As Gov. Steve Sisolak lightened coronavirus pandemic restrictions across the state, officials at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas moved toward allowing more people inside the once bustling courthouse. Clark County’s first jury trial since March could still be more than a month away, as the court system works to summon potential jurors and adhere to social distancing requirements, Chief Judge Linda Bell said. (Ferrara, 6/2)
WBUR:
Child Care Providers Worry New Safety Requirements Are Too Restrictive
State education leaders openly acknowledge that following the new health requirements will not be easy for childcare providers. "This is not childcare as we knew it," said Samantha Aigner-Treworgy, the commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care during a board meeting Tuesday afternoon. "This is a very different kind of operation." (Jung, 6/3)
WBUR:
'Barely Holding It Together': Stresses Of An Early Child Care Center That Stayed Open
When Luc Jasmin III took over Parkview Early Learning Center six years ago, he wanted to create a safe space where young children could not only be cared for but also get an educational foundation to prepare them for a lifetime of learning. During normal times, the center in Spokane, Wash., serves about 100 children who range in age from 4 weeks old to 13 years. The center didn't close down during the coronavirus pandemic, except for a couple of days to retrain staff on social distancing and cleaning guidelines. (Mehta, 6/2)