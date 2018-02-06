What Might Be Next After Medicaid Work Mandates? Lifetime Limits On Adults Access To Coverage

At least five states — Arizona, Kansas, Utah, Maine and Wisconsin — are seeking waivers from the Trump administration to impose lifetime Medicaid coverage limits. Meanwhile, CMS Administrator Seema Verma calls the work requirements "true compassion."

McClatchy: Trump Administration Ponders Lifetime Benefit Limits For Medicaid

After allowing states to impose work requirements for Medicaid enrollees, the Trump administration is now pondering lifetime limits on adults’ access to coverage. Capping health care benefits — like federal welfare benefits — would be a first for Medicaid, the joint state-and-federal health plan for low-income and disabled Americans.If approved, the dramatic policy change would recast government-subsidized health coverage as temporary assistance by placing a limit on the number of months adults have access to Medicaid benefits. (Pugh, 2/5)

Modern Healthcare: Legal Clash Over Medicaid Premiums Could Derail GOP Rollback Of Expansion

Under the waiver, Kentucky will have the highest Medicaid premiums and copayments in the nation, with premiums ranging up to 4% of income. Three states have asked for similar permission, and others are likely to follow. But a proposed class-action lawsuit challenges whether the CMS has the authority to let states impose any charges on low-income Medicaid enrollees. The federal Medicaid statute prohibits charging premiums and copays for people with incomes under 150% of the federal poverty level. The Medicaid expansion in Kentucky and other states covers people up to 138% of poverty. (Meyer, 2/3)

The Hill: Trump Official: Medicaid Work Requirements A Form Of 'True Compassion'

A top Trump administration official says Medicaid work requirements are a form of “true compassion” that aim to help poor people overcome poverty. “True compassion is lifting Americans most in need out of difficult circumstances,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma said in a Washington Post column. (Weixel, 2/5)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Bill Gets Bigger In Revised Analysis Of Medicaid Work Requirement

Based on a welfare-to-work program established under then-Gov. George Allen more than 20 years ago, the cost of administering a proposed work requirement for people covered by Medicaid expansion could approach $100 million in state and local money in the second year of the two-year budget, according to a new fiscal analysis by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. (Martz, 2/5)

Modern Healthcare: Tennessee Gets Green Light To Test Medicaid Drug Management Program

Tennessee recently received federal approval to launch a new experiment aimed at improving medication adherence and effectiveness for Medicaid beneficiaries. Under two-year pilot project, pharmacists will work with Medicaid beneficiaries to ensure medications are appropriate for their conditions, safe given their co-morbidities and other medications being used, and are taken as prescribed. (Dickson, 2/5)

The Santa Fe New Mexican: Molina Files Protest Over Loss Of Medicaid Contract

Molina Healthcare of New Mexico said Monday it filed a protest with the state Human Services Department, challenging its loss of a contract to manage services for Medicaid recipients. Monday was the deadline for Molina and UnitedHealthcare to file administrative protests over loss of their Medicaid contracts.It wasn’t immediately known whether UnitedHealthcare had filed a protest. (Cole, 2/5)

