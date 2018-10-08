What You Need To Know About The Upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment Season

Open enrollment for Medicare and prescription drug plans will begin Oct. 15 for coverage in 2019 and close Dec. 7. One change this year is that seniors can try a Medicare Advantage plan for up to three months and if they don’t like it, they can switch to another Advantage plan or enroll in traditional Medicare.

The Oregonian: Know The Basics About Your Health Plan Options: 2019 Medicare Guide

Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During this period, seniors 65 and older, and other Medicare enrollees, can switch providers of their comprehensive health and drug plans. Here's a guide to some of the choices they face. (Hunsberger, 10/7)

Naples Daily News: Medicare Open Enrollment Gives Seniors Options

Lots of changes are in store. Most of them are improvements, although some apply only to seniors on Medicare Advantage — plans offered by private companies to handle all covered services. Seniors who intend to stay with traditional Medicare are advised to review the available Part D plans because of changes in premiums and approved drug lists, known as formularies. In addition, their medication needs may have changes, so what they pay out of pocket could go up or down. (Freeman, 10/6)

Greensburg Daily News: Help Available For Medicare Enrollment

Medicare is a government health insurance program administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. To be eligible for Medicare, one must be a legal permanent resident for the past five years or a U.S. citizen 65 years or older, or younger with a qualifying disability. There are many different “parts” of Medicare insurance. Choosing a plan is an important and personal decision. Now is the time to think about what matters to you, and find the Medicare plan that meets your needs. (10/6)

In other news on Medicare —

Kaiser Health News: Medicare Advantage Plans Shift Their Financial Risk To Doctors

Dr. Christopher Rao jumped out of his office chair. He’d just learned an elderly patient at high risk of falling was resisting his advice to go to an inpatient rehabilitation facility following a hip fracture. He strode into the exam room where Priscilla Finamore was crying about having to leave her home and husband, Freddy. (Galewitz, 10/8)

Pennlive: How Can It Be -- No Premium Increases For Seniors With Medicare Advantage Plans?

Premiums for Medicare Advantage plans will remain the same and in many cases go down, the federal government has announced. Federal officials said the average monthly premium for a Medicare Advantage plan for 2019 is expected to be $28, down from $29.81. About 83 percent of people who stay in the same plan will see the same or lower premiums, and about 46 will pay no premium, the government said. (Wenner, 10/8)

