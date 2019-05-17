When A Cold Cheese Sandwich Is Humiliating: Outcry Over ‘Lunch Shaming’ In Schools Gains Traction

Federal lawmakers recently introduced legislation to shield children whose parents haven't paid for their school lunches. Policies vary across the nation, but in Rhode Island last week there was a backlash against a school when it served some children cheese sandwiches, signaling to others their parents hadn't paid. Other news on school lunches comes from Oregon.

The Associated Press: How 'Lunch Shaming' Is Facing Scrutiny Around The US

Denying children a hot meal apparently isn't a popular way for schools to deal with unpaid lunch money. After a flood of angry Facebook comments and phone calls, a Rhode Island district last week abandoned its plan to serve cold sandwiches to students whose families owe money."The outcry was global," said Catherine Bonang of Warwick Public Schools. (5/17)

The Washington Post: Oregon OKs Largest Expansion Of Federal Free Lunch Program

Oregon is spending $40 million to dramatically expand its federal free breakfast and lunch program, ensuring that more than 60 percent of its 400,000 public school students will be included, the largest statewide effort in the country. The program is based on providing free meals to any child whose family lives at up to three times the poverty level, which is $75,000 for a family of four. (Zimmerman, 5/16)

