When A Plan Will Cover Virtually All Out-Of-Network Costs, Specialists Like Acupuncturists Come Out Of Woodwork

ProPublica investigates how much a New Jersey plan that covers teachers paid out for specialists because it doesn't have limits on out-of-network bills. More than 70 acupuncturists and physical therapists earned more than $200,000 in 2018 from their teacher clients alone, and one brought in more than $1 million.

ProPublica: What Happens When A Health Plan Has No Limits? An Acupuncturist Earns $677 A Session.

Judging by the marketing, it would seem that the teachers of New Jersey have collectively thrown out their backs, pulled a muscle or pinched a nerve while engaged in rigorous educating. Last fall, when teachers at about a dozen New Jersey schools returned from break, employees from Thompson Healthcare & Sports Medicine welcomed them with bagels and orange juice. The clinic’s owner also created an empathetic YouTube video titled “We Understand Painful Conditions Suffered By Teachers.” (Allen, 12/19)

In other health care costs news —

Kaiser Health News: ‘An Arm And A Leg’: Reporter Says ‘Shame’ Spurred Hospital To Cancel Debt For Thousands

Multiple journalists have spotlighted huge medical bills that have left patients swimming in medical debt. After those stories were made public, in many cases health providers waived the bill or canceled the debt. Sadly, there are a lot of crazy-high medical bill stories out there — and not nearly enough journalists to go around. But in Memphis, Tenn., one journalist’s reporting produced a scaled-up response. (Weissmann, 12/19)

