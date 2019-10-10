When It Comes To States’ Medicaid Programs, CMS May Be Saying ‘Think Outside The Box.’ But There Are Still Limits.

While CMS is encouraging states to think creatively about ways to create flexibility within their Medicaid programs, its not a carte blanche invitation. Medicaid news comes out of Kentucky as well.

Stateline: Trump Wants States To Experiment With Medicaid — Up To A Point

Legislators also wanted to add a work requirement — even though courts have thwarted that in other states. They wanted Utah to “lock out” beneficiaries who intentionally received services to which they weren’t entitled — and to allow state Medicaid officials to remove them without a court finding. And they wanted Utah to be able to cap enrollment if it ran into budget problems. Though Utah needed federal waivers to make those modifications, it had reason for optimism: The Trump administration has heartily endorsed the idea of giving states maximum Medicaid flexibility. (Ollove, 10/10)

Courier-Journal: Bevin Work Plan For Medicaid Goes Before Federal Appeals Panel

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., will hear arguments Friday in a case to decide whether Kentucky and other states can enact sweeping changes to Medicaid that include requiring some adults to prove they are working in order to keep health coverage. It's a key event in the ongoing battle over whether states can require low-income adults, mostly those added to Medicaid through an expansion under the Affordable Care Act, to report work or volunteer hours, pay premiums or meet other new rules. (Yetter, 10/9)

