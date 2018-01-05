While Cancer Deaths Are Decreasing, U.S.’s No. 2 Killer Still Remains Formidable Foe

Experts credit a decline in tobacco use for the improved rates, along with breakthrough drugs that have improved the chance of surviving a diagnosis. In other public health news: the IV bag shortage linked to the hurricane in Puerto Rico may be over soon; a study finds that antioxidants don't ease muscles after exercise; and more.

The Washington Post: The Cancer Death Rate Has Dropped Again. Here's Why.

The nation's overall cancer death rate declined 1.7 percent in 2015, the latest indication of steady, long-term progress against the disease, according to a new report by the American Cancer Society. Over nearly a quarter-century, the mortality rate has fallen 26 percent, resulting in almost 2.4 million fewer deaths than if peak rates had continued. But the report, released Thursday, shows that Americans' No. 2 killer remains a formidable, sometimes implacable, foe. An estimated 609,000 people are expected to die of the ailment this year, while 1.74 million will be diagnosed with it. (McGinley, 1/4)

Bloomberg: Cancer Deaths Fall To Lowest Rate In Decades

While a number of breakthrough, high-cost drugs have improved the outlook for people with some deadly cancers, the biggest cause of the decrease in deaths is that Americans are smoking less. “It’s the low-hanging fruit,” said Ahmedin Jemal, the cancer group’s vice president of surveillance and health services research. “We’re going to continue to see this decline because of prevention, primarily reduction in smoking prevalence.” (Levingston, 1/4)

The Hill: Shortage Of IV Fluids Caused By Hurricane Expected To Improve

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is confident the shortage of saline IV fluids and bags caused by the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico last year will soon subside. The hurricane crippled a leading manufacturer — Baxter International — in Puerto Rico. But Baxter has announced all of their facilities on the island have returned to the commercial power grid, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Thursday. (Hellmann, 1/4)

The New York Times: Antioxidants Don’t Ease Muscle Soreness After Exercise

Many people take antioxidants before or after exercise in the belief that this prevents muscle soreness. A thorough review of the scientific literature has found no solid evidence that it works. Researchers pooled data from 50 randomized placebo-controlled trials involving 1,089 participants. Some studies looked at antioxidant supplements taken before exercise, some after. The type of antioxidant studied varied — cherry juice, pomegranate juice, vitamins C and E, black tea extract and others in various doses. The studies used supplements as powders, tablets and concentrates. (Bakalar, 1/4)

Kaiser Health News: From Retirement To The Front Lines Of Hepatitis C Treatment

When a hepatitis C treatment called Harvoni was released in 2014, Dr. Ronald Cirillo knew it was a big deal. “It’s the reason that dragged me out of retirement!” he said. Cirillo specialized in treating hepatitis C for more than 30 years in Stamford, Conn., before retiring to Bradenton, Fla. During his time in Connecticut, the only available treatment for hepatitis C had terrible side effects and didn’t work well. It cured the viral infection less than half the time. But the newer drugs, Harvoni and Sovaldi, cure almost everybody, with few adverse reactions. (Ochoa, 1/5)

Miami Herald: Claire’s Says Its Makeup Is Asbestos-Free, But Law Firm Says Otherwise

Two weeks after a Rhode Island law firm said lab tests found cancer-causing asbestos in girls’ fashion chain Claire’s makeup, Claire’s declared Thursday the lab tests it funded proves the makeup is asbestos-free. Claire’s, based in Pembroke Pines, Fla., said it’ll still honor returns from customers feeling uneasy about any of the nine products it pulled off shelves in reaction to a Dec. 22 news report by Providence's NBC10. (Neal, 1/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription