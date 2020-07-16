White House Backs Off From Fauci Criticism

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all deliver a message of support for Dr. Anthony Fauci after a top Trump adviser criticized him in an op-ed. Meanwhile, Fauci comments on the "bizarre" tension in an interview with The Atlantic.

The Washington Post: Trump Administration Distances Itself From Navarro USA Today Op-Ed Criticizing Fauci

The chaos surrounding the federal response to the coronavirus crisis escalated Wednesday as infighting between a top trade adviser to President Trump and other senior administration officials burst into public view, exposing the White House’s lack of message discipline and focus amid a surging pandemic. Days after anonymously disseminating a list of negative talking points about Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, the White House sought to distance itself from the anti-Fauci effort Wednesday by publicly chastising trade adviser Peter Navarro for writing a USA Today op-ed blasting the popular public health official. (Wagner, Kornfield and Olorunnipa, 7/15)

NPR: Trump Weighs In On Peter Navarro Op-Ed Attacking Anthony Fauci

Responding to Navarro's op-ed Wednesday, Trump said: "He made a statement representing himself. He shouldn't be doing that." "I have a very good relationship with Anthony," Trump continued, "we're all on the same team." (Keith, 7/15)

The Atlantic: Fauci: ‘Bizarre’ White House Behavior Only Hurts the President

Anthony Fauci isn’t about to quit, despite the White House’s clumsy attempts to stain his public image. More so now than at any other point in their uneasy partnership, it seems that if President Donald Trump wants to be rid of Fauci, he’ll need to fire him. In recent days especially, the White House has stepped up efforts to discredit Fauci, a move he describes as “bizarre.” “Ultimately, it hurts the president to do that,” Fauci told The Atlantic in a series of interviews this week. “When the staff lets out something like that and the entire scientific and press community push back on it, it ultimately hurts the president.” (Nicholas and Yong, 7/15)

The New York Times: After Attacks From Trump Aides, Fauci Says ‘Let’s Stop This Nonsense’ and Focus on Virus

After several days spent weathering attacks from White House officials, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci hit back on Wednesday, calling recent efforts to discredit him “bizarre” and a hindrance to the government’s ability to communicate information about the coronavirus pandemic. “I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that,” Dr. Fauci said in an interview with The Atlantic published on Wednesday, speaking of recent attempts by President Trump’s aides to undermine him. “I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it’s only reflecting negatively on them.” (Rogers, 7/15)

The Hill: Pence: Fauci A 'Valued' Member Of Coronavirus Task Force

Vice President Pence on Wednesday called Anthony Fauci a “valued” member of the White House coronavirus task force after others in the White House offered public criticism of the top U.S. infectious disease expert. (Chalfant, 7/15)

The Hill: McConnell Says He Has 'Total' Confidence In Fauci

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday threw his support behind Anthony Fauci, as the nation's top infectious disease expert has come under fire from members of the Trump administration. Asked during a stop in Kentucky what his level of confidence is in Fauci, McConnell replied: "Total." (Carney, 7/15)

The Hill: Fauci's Wife Speaks Out About Criticism: 'They Are Making Things Up'

Christine Grady, wife of the country’s leading infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, spoke out this week about the criticism her husband has faced as he has in recent days drawn scrutiny from Trump administration officials over his public health recommendations. In an interview with InStyle published on Wednesday, Grady – the head of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center – discussed her husband’s commitment to public health and said when “he gets criticized, it feels unfair to me because he is working so hard for the right reasons.” (Folley, 7/15)

