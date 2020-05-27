White House Halted Rule That Would Have Required Health Systems To Prepare For Airborne Pandemic
OSHA experts were confident new airborne infectious disease regulations would make hospitals and nursing homes safer when future pandemics hit--but those rules are time consuming and unpopular. In spring 2017, President Donald Trump's team stripped the regulation out of OSHA's agenda.
NPR:
Trump Team Killed Rule Designed To Protect Health Workers From Pandemic Like COVID-19
When President Trump took office in 2017, his team stopped work on new federal regulations that would have forced the health care industry to prepare for an airborne infectious disease pandemic such as COVID-19. That decision is documented in federal records reviewed by NPR. "If that rule had gone into effect, then every hospital, every nursing home would essentially have to have a plan where they made sure they had enough respirators and they were prepared for this sort of pandemic," said David Michaels, who was head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration until January 2017. (Mann, 5/26)
In other news on health workers —
The New York Times:
They Evoke Darth Vader, But These Masks May Save Your Doctor’s Life
Even among the surreal sights of an intensive care unit crowded with Covid-19 patients, Dr. Elaine Fajardo’s mask stands out. Jet-black silicone with magenta-capped filters protruding from both sides, it is more commonly the protection of choice at construction sites and industrial plants. But for Dr. Fajardo, it has been a precious and potentially lifesaving medical resource. “I think these really saved us from a crisis,” said Dr. Fajardo, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. (Hamby, 5/27)
NPR:
Feds Arrest 'The Mask Man,' New York Pharmacist Accused Of Profiteering On N95 Masks
A licensed pharmacist in New York bought up thousands of rare N95 masks and sold them at much higher prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal authorities said Tuesday, announcing the arrest of Richard Schirripa, aka "the Mask Man," on charges that include violating the Defense Production Act. Schirripa is accused of charging up to $25 per mask – often selling them out of his car. (Chappell, 5/26)