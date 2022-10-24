White House Plans Push To Combat Addiction In Pregnancy
The plan includes expanded availability of medication to treat substance abuse. Also: a new paramedic policy for overdose patients, and fentanyl contamination in cocaine.
The New York Times:
Biden Administration Offers Plan To Get Addiction-Fighting Medicine To Pregnant Women
The Biden administration will use federal courts and health programs to expand the use of medication to treat substance use disorders in pregnant women, according to a report by the White House released Friday. The plan is part of the administration’s broader effort to combat a drug crisis that now kills more than 100,000 Americans annually. (Baumgaertner, 10/21)
The Hill:
Biden Administration To Expand Use Of Medication To Treat Addiction In Pregnant Women
The initiative will develop training and technical assistance about medications for opioid addiction treatment, like buprenorphine and methadone, for women who are part of government programs through the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services. It also will offer opioid addition education to women’s health providers through the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Gangitano, 10/21)
Also —
Stateline:
A New Paramedic Policy May Guide Overdose Patients Into Treatment
As the number of opioid overdose deaths continues to surge across the United States, some experts stress the urgency of providing the addiction treatment medication buprenorphine to drug users as soon as possible, on the scene of an overdose. (Vestal, 10/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Three New Yorkers Ordered Cocaine From The Same Delivery Service. All Died From Fentanyl.
Cocaine has long had allure in New York City, where in the 1980s it became associated with jet setting clubbers and elite professionals. Usage estimates in the city remain higher than the roughly 2% national rate of Americans taking the drug annually for the past two decades. The addition of fentanyl into supplies in the past decade has tripled the yearly number of New Yorkers dying. (Patrick, 10/23)