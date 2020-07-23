White House Staff’s Cafeteria Closed After Worker Tests Positive For COVID
Restaurants in the office buildings adjoining the White House were closed after a cafeteria worker there tested positive for COVID.
NBC News:
White House Executive Office Cafeteria Closed After Positive Coronavirus Test
The White House is conducting contact tracing after a cafeteria worker tested positive for coronavirus, three Trump administration officials tell NBC News. The cafeteria and an eatery in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, or EEOB, were both closed this week after the case was discovered, officials said. It was unclear how long the facility will remain closed, although some staffers were told it could remain shuttered for two weeks. (Lederman, 7/22)
CNN:
Cafeteria Worker On White House Grounds Tests Positive For Covid-19 As Staffers Urged Not To Panic
There is a cafeteria in the West Wing of the White House, but dozens of the President's staffers walk to Ike's for meals. The email says they conducted contact tracing and claims no executive office staff need to quarantine due to exposure. Still, news of another positive coronavirus test on the White House grounds underscores the unique challenge staffers face as they try to keep the pandemic out of the West Wing while the President pushes to reopen the country. (Collins, 7/22)