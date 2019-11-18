White House Tries to Quash Questions Over Trump’s Health After President’s Surprise Check-Up

After a surprise two-hour doctor's appointment on Saturday, the White House said President Donald Trump, anticipating a busy 2020, wanted to "begin portions of his routine annual physical exam" and that any worries about his health are unfounded.

The New York Times: Trump Went For A Medical Checkup That Was Not On His Public Schedule

President Trump underwent a two-hour doctor’s examination on Saturday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which the White House said was part of a routine annual physical and included lab work. The appointment was not on the president’s schedule, in contrast to a previous physical that Mr. Trump had in February, also at Walter Reed outside Washington. (Vigdor, 11/17)

Reuters: Trump Touts His 'Very' Good Health After Unscheduled Medical Check

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. Asked on Sunday about rumours the president was visiting for reasons other than a routine checkup, Grisham said: "Absolutely not. He is healthy as can be." (11/17)

The Washington Post: Trump Is ‘Healthy As Can Be,’ White House Press Secretary Says After Doctor Visit

Trump mentioned his visit to Walter Reed in a tweet on Saturday. “Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center,” he said. “Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year.” (Sonmez and Bernstein, 11/17)

Bloomberg: Trump Gets Early Start On Annual Checkup With Saturday Tests

After his most recent physical exam, Sean Conley, the physician to the president, determined that Trump was in “very good health.” Trump was found in February to weigh 243 pounds -- a four-pound gain from 2018 -- putting his body mass index at 30.4 and making him clinically obese. His dose of rosuvastatin, a medication for treating high cholesterol, was increased, according to a statement at the time from Conley. (Dlouhy and Phillips, 11/16)

Politico: Trump Visits Walter Reed To Begin Annual Physical Examination, White House Says

In 2018, then-White House physician Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson praised Trump’s health during a White House briefing, saying he was in “excellent health” and could “live to be 200 years old.” Jackson also said he wanted Trump, who was then 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed 239 pounds, to lose “10 to 15 pounds.” (Semones, 11/16)

