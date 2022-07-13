WHO Releases Recent Data On AMR Vaccines; Theophylline Testing To Restore Smell After Covid
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
WHO Report Highlights Progress, Challenges For Vaccines Against Resistant Bacteria
The World Health Organization (WHO) today released its first-ever report on the pipeline for vaccines to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). (Dall, 7/12)
CIDRAP:
National Stewardship Program Tied To Reduced Antibiotics In Ambulatory Care
Antibiotic prescribing at hundreds of ambulatory care clinics across the country was nearly cut in half after implementation of an antibiotic stewardship and patient safety program, according to a study published last week in JAMA Network Open. (Dall, 7/12)
CIDRAP:
Mixed Results For Nasal Theophylline To Treat COVID-Related Loss Of Smell
Two new linked studies on the effectiveness and safe dosing of theophylline nasal irrigation to treat COVID-19–related altered sense of smell have generated inconclusive results. (Van Beusekom, 7/8)
The Lancet:
Tixagevimab–Cilgavimab For Treatment Of Patients Hospitalised With COVID-19
Tixagevimab–cilgavimab is a neutralising monoclonal antibody combination hypothesised to improve outcomes for patients hospitalised with COVID-19. We aimed to compare tixagevimab–cilgavimab versus placebo, in patients receiving remdesivir and other standard care. (7/8)
Also —
Axios:
Hepatitis-C Treatment Is Effective In Those Who Used Or Use Injection Drugs
Treating intravenous drug users with hepatitis drugs at the community level significantly drove down liver disease and deaths over more than a decade, researchers reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine. (Dreher, 7/12)
FiercePharma:
BioNTech Could Owe CureVac $500M In Royalties If Suit Succeeds
If CureVac's patent infringement lawsuit against BioNTech is successful, the company could be lined up to receive serious royalties from its fellow German mRNA pioneer. That’s the analysis of Berenberg Capital Markets, which estimates that $20 billion of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine revenue could be subject to the suit. The team figures there's $500 million in “potential upside” for CureVac based on a royalty rate of 2% to 3% in “an optimistic scenario,” analyst Zhiqiang Shu wrote in a note to clients. (Dunleavy, 7/12)
FiercePharma:
Dr. Reddy's Chided By The FDA After Manufacturing Inspection
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has been dinged by the U.S. FDA once again for production shortfalls, the Indian drug giant revealed Thursday in a securities filing. ... Observations suggest FDA inspectors uncovered conditions or practices at the Dr. Reddy’s plant, located in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, India, that might point to subpar manufacturing standards, the regulator says online. (Kansteiner, 7/11)