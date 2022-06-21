WHO Stresses A ‘Unified’ Global Monkeypox Strategy Needed
The World Health Organization is changing how it reports case numbers, no longer distinguishing between endemic and non-endemic nations. Other news reports on the viral science and more U.S. infections.
CIDRAP:
WHO Focuses Less On Endemicity As Global Monkeypox Cases Top 2,500
As global monkeypox cases top 2,500, the World Health Organization (WHO) posted a monkeypox update and removed the distinction between endemic and non-endemic nations to reflect a "unified response." (Wappes, 6/20)
Science:
Why The Monkeypox Outbreak Is Mostly Affecting Men Who Have Sex With Men
Ever since monkeypox started sickening thousands of people worldwide this spring, two big questions have loomed: Why is a virus that has never managed to spread beyond a few cases outside Africa suddenly causing such a big, global outbreak? And why are the overwhelming majority of those affected men who have sex with men (MSM)? A long history of work on sexually transmitted infections and early studies of the current outbreak suggest the answers may be linked: The virus may have made its way into highly interconnected sexual networks within the MSM community, where it can spread in ways that it cannot in the general population. (Kupferschmidt, 6/20)
AP:
New Jersey Reports First Probable Case Of Monkeypox
New Jersey has its first probable case of the monkeypox virus, according to the state Department of Health. The department announced Monday that a test confirmed the presence of orthopoxvirus in a person in northern New Jersey on Saturday. A further test to confirm the virus will be performed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (6/20)
CNN:
First Probable Monkeypox Cases Reported In Missouri, Indiana
Two more states announced their first probable cases of monkeypox Saturday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the suspected case developed in a Kansas City resident who had recently traveled out-of-state. The Indiana Department of Health also said it was investigating a probable monkeypox case, but would not release the location of the patient, who they said was in isolation. (Rose and Ellis, 6/19)
Houston Chronicle:
First Monkeypox Cases Reported In Houston Area
Two people in the region have tested positive for monkeypox, a viral disease with typically mild symptoms, public health officials with the City of Houston and Harris County announced Saturday. The Houston Health Department said a Houston resident who had recently traveled internationally had a confirmed case of monkeypox.Hours later, Harris County Public Health said an out-of-state resident who had visited Harris County recently also had a confirmed case. The out-of-state resident is already out of the region and back in their home state. (Webb, 6/18)