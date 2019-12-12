Why Trump Went From Tweeting Praise About Pelosi’s Drug Bill To Throwing His Weight Behind Senate’s Proposal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's drug plan includes many policies that President Donald Trump himself has touted. It was almost a dare for him to fight against it, and at first he seemed interested. That all changed with impeachment.

Politico: How Trump And The Democrats Parted Ways On Lowering Drug Prices

It was supposed to be one place President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could strike a deal. But Pelosi and House Democrats are going it alone on drug pricing, pushing through sweeping legislation this week to bring down the cost of medicines. The White House, infuriated by impeachment, won’t be joining the victory parade, although drug prices — a major voter concern — were one of Trump’s top domestic priorities. The administration instead threw its weight behind a bipartisan Senate drug plan that — like Pelosi’s bill, after leaving the House — is probably going nowhere. (Karlin-Smith, 12/11)

NPR: How The House Prescription Drug Plan Would Try To Lower Drug Prices

Practically everyone is frustrated by high prescription drug prices. Voters have made clear they want Congress to do something about them. The House of Representatives is voting Thursday on a bill that tries to deliver on that. It's highly unlikely to get through the Senate, and the White House has announced that President Trump would veto it if it came to his desk. (Simmons-Duffin, 12/12)

Modern Healthcare: House Democrats Amend Drug-Pricing Bill To Boost Private Plans' Cost Savings

House Democratic leaders amended their signature government drug price negotiation bill on Tuesday to eventually require drugmakers to pay back private healthcare plans if they raise drug prices faster than inflation and to include more drugs in negotiations with the HHS secretary. The Congressional Progressive Caucus pushed for the changes, and some members threatened to vote against the bill if their demands were not met. (Cohrs, 12/11)

Stat: It’s A Bonanza: With Drug Pricing Bill Up For A Vote, D.C. News Outlets Are Drowning In Advocacy Ads

The almost comical onslaught of ads in Wednesday’s newspapers represents drug makers’ last stab at sinking Democrats’ signature drug pricing bill. All of them — some more explicitly than others — urge lawmakers to vote against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sweeping drug pricing package, which is set for a House vote this week. The bill would direct Medicare to negotiate the price of certain high cost drugs. STAT counted nearly 20 ads across the papers. (Florko, 12/11)

