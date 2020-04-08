Widespread Testing Remains Elusive: U.S. Achilles Heel Is Lynchpin To Re-Opening Country

Every plan to re-open the country involves widespread, aggressive testing. But the government has yet to be able to rise to meet the challenge, and even more shortages loom on the horizon. Dr. Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, warns that it's not going to be like flipping a light switch, and that it's imperative that the government doesn't rush the decision.

Bloomberg: Trump Team Preps Plans To Reopen Economy That Depend On Testing

The White House is developing plans to get the U.S. economy back in action that depend on testing far more Americans for coronavirus than has been possible to date, according to people familiar with the matter. The effort would likely begin in smaller cities and towns in states that haven’t yet been heavily hit by the virus. Cities such as New York, Detroit, New Orleans and other places the president has described as “hot spots” would remain shuttered. (Parker, 4/7)

Politico: The Reasons Why The U.S. Isn’t On Track To Open Up

President Donald Trump and other officials are boasting that the United States is now testing nearly 700,000 people each week for the coronavirus. But that’s not enough to catch every case of the disease or to provide the kind of data needed to lift social distancing measures and allow people to go back to work. And because testing capacity remains inadequate, it’s unclear when we’ll get there. Labs nationwide are overwhelmed by patient samples flooding in as they continue to face a shortage of critical supplies. A rapid test described by Trump in mid-March as a “game changer” that would soon be available in doctors offices is still hard to come by for many Americans. (Lim, 4/7)

The Hill: Fauci: Country Should Be In 'Good Shape' To Reopen Schools In The Fall

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that he thinks the country will be in “good shape” for reopening schools by the start of next school year in the fall. “Bottom line is, no absolute prediction, but I think we're going to be in good shape,” Fauci said at a White House news briefing when asked whether he thinks schools will be able to start on time next school year. (Sullivan, 4/7)

The Wall Street Journal: Government And Businesses Turn Attention To Eventual Reopening Of $22 Trillion U.S. Economy

Dr. Fauci said a first condition is a steep drop in the number of cases. “You’ve got to make sure you are absolutely going in the right direction.” Then, he said, “you gradually come back. You don’t jump into it with both feet.” The federal government has yet to put in place the kind of nationwide testing, tracing and surveillance system that public health experts say is needed to prevent another surge in coronavirus cases when social distancing eases. That includes identifying people who are asymptomatic and can also spread the coronavirus, health experts said. (Armour and Hilsenrath, 4/7)

The Wall Street Journal: Listen: Dr. Anthony Fauci On How Life Returns To Normal

In today’s episode of The Journal podcast, we talk to Dr. Anthony Fauci about what it will take to open America back up after the coronavirus pandemic. “It isn’t like a light switch, on and off,” said Dr. Fauci, a member of President Trump’s task force on the pandemic and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It’s a gradual pulling back on certain of the restrictions to try and get society a bit back to normal.” (4/7)

The Associated Press: CDC Weighs Loosening Guidelines For Some Exposed To Virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic. The public health agency, in conjunction with the White House coronavirus task force, is considering an announcement as soon as Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday. Under the proposed guidance, people who are exposed to someone infected would be allowed back on the job if they are asymptomatic, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask, said a person familiar with the proposal under consideration. (Miller, 4/8)

The Washington Post: White House Lacks National Strategy For Key Coronavirus Tests

Three months into the coronavirus epidemic, the Trump administration has yet to devise a national strategy to test Americans for the deadly disease — something experts say is key to blunting the outbreak and resuming daily life. In the absence of a national plan, several states are developing their own testing systems, but the emerging picture varies widely. States with more money and robust medical sectors have devised comprehensive plans, while others lag far behind. (Eilperin, McGinley, Mufson and Dawsey, 4/7)

The Washington Post: White House, Trump Among First To Use Abbott Rapid Coronavirus Tests Sought By Communities

As communities across the country desperately seek access to emerging rapid-turnaround covid-19 tests, one place already using them is the White House, where guests visiting President Trump and Vice President Pence have been required to undergo the exams since last week. The procedure is the latest of new safeguards aimed at protecting the health of the nation’s top elected officials from the novel coronavirus, which has sickened some prominent global leaders. (Nakamura and Dawsey, 4/7)

CNN: Donald Trump's White House In Chaos On Virus' Most Tragic Day

The chaos and confusion rocking President Donald Trump's administration on the most tragic day yet of the coronavirus pandemic was exceptional even by his own standards. Trump set out Tuesday to cement his image of a wartime leader facing down an "invisible enemy" at a dark moment as the country waits for the virus to peak and with the economy languishing in suspended animation... But instead of putting minds at rest, Trump's wild performance instead put on a display many of the personal and political habits that have defined his tumultuous presidency. (Collinson, 4/8)

ABC News: Birx Avoids Treating Her Grandchild With High Fever, Cites Fear Of Infecting Trump

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx knows how tough the social distancing guidelines can be, revealing one "sacrifice" on Monday that, she says, has personally challenged her. Birx said she opted out of visiting her granddaughter over the weekend, despite the 10-month-old having "a fever of 105" and Birx feeling a responsibility as the doctor of the family -- calling it an illustration of the sacrifices everyone must also take to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Cathey, 4/7)

CNN: New White House Press Secretary Downplayed Pandemic Threat And Said Democrats Were Rooting For Coronavirus

New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly downplayed the threat of the coronavirus in comments made in February and March, a CNN KFile review has found. In radio and television appearances, McEnany, in her role as spokeswoman for President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said the administration had the rapidly spreading coronavirus "under control" and said that because of travel restrictions enacted by the President, "we will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here." (Kaczynski and McDermott, 4/7)

Meanwhile, in more testing news —

Modern Healthcare: Walgreens Expanding Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

Walgreens Boots Alliance is expanding its COVID-19 drive-through testing capabilities beyond Chicago and will use Abbott Laboratories' fast-results test at its sites. Last month, Walgreens selected Chicago as its first testing location, primarily for health care and other vulnerable front-line workers. That site, in southwest suburban Bolingbrook, has been doing 150 tests a day. (Barker, 4/7)

NBC News: Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Health Workers May Share Your Address With Police

In a growing number of cities and states, local governments are collecting the addresses of people who test positive for the coronavirus and sharing the lists with police and first responders. Law enforcement officials say this information sharing — which is underway in Massachusetts, Alabama and Florida, and in select areas of North Carolina — will help keep officers and EMTs safe as they respond to calls at the homes of people who have been infected. The first responders can take additional precautions in those cases to avoid being exposed to the virus, state health departments and local police officials say. (Glaser and Schuppe, 4/8)

