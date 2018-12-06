Wis. Incoming Governor Says He Will Appeal To Walker To Veto GOP Bills Restricting Power

The measures, which among other things will give the legislature more control of Medicaid and work requirements that the state is implementing, has raised alarm bells from the health industry and Democrats.

CQ: Wisconsin Bill Gives Medicaid Oversight To Legislature

The Wisconsin legislature approved Wednesday morning a measure that would give a legislative committee more control over how Medicaid operates in the state, likely strengthening the controversial work requirements proposed by outgoing Gov. Scott Walker and approved by the federal government. The Medicaid bill was one of three passed early Wednesday that enhanced the Republican legislature’s power at the expense of incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who defeated Walker, the Republican incumbent, last month. (Fischler, 12/5)

The Associated Press: Democrat Says He'll Appeal To Walker To Veto GOP Power Play

The incoming Democratic governor of Wisconsin says he plans to make a personal appeal to his defeated rival, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, to veto sweeping GOP legislation that would strip the new administration of some powers. If that doesn’t work, Gov.-elect Tony Evers said he might sue. ... The new legislation tries to protect some of the GOP's achievements in recent years, including a work requirement for some people receiving state health care and the state's role in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act. (Bauer and Richmond, 12/6)

The Washington Post: Wisconsin Lawmakers Vote To Strip Power From The Incoming Democratic Governor, Attorney General

In Wisconsin, Republicans also moved to strip power from the attorney general by requiring a legislative committee to approve whether the state can pull out of a federal lawsuit. The move is aimed at prohibiting Wisconsin from withdrawing from a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act. (Stanley-Becker, Zezima and Berman, 12/5)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What The Pre-Existing Conditions Vote In The Lame Duck Session Means

The state Senate on Wednesday morning failed to pass a bill that would have required health insurers to cover people with pre-existing conditions, rejecting one of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign promises. Here’s a look at the issue — and what the law would have done to the insurance market if passed and if the federal Affordable Care Act went away. (Boulton, 12/5)

