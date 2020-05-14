Wisconsin’s Highest Court Strikes Down Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order
The state's Supreme Court said that while the governor is free to use his emergency powers, the authority cannot go be extended indefinitely. The decision let stand language that had closed schools, however, and local governments can still impose their own health restrictions.
Reuters:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Invalidates State's COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order
The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down a statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order on Wednesday, siding with a legal challenge from Republican lawmakers who said the state’s top public health official exceeded her authority by imposing the restrictions. While lockdown orders meant to quell the pandemic have been challenged in court in several states, the decision in Wisconsin marked the first such lawsuit to succeed in a larger political debate over social distancing that has grown increasingly partisan. (Gorman and Bernstein, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
Wisconsin High Court Tosses Out Governor's Stay-Home Order
The 4-3 ruling essentially reopens the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants. The Tavern League of Wisconsin swiftly posted the news on its website, telling members, “You can OPEN IMMEDIATELY!” The decision let stand language that had closed schools, however, and local governments can still impose their own health restrictions. In Dane County, home to the capital of Madison, officials quickly imposed a mandate incorporating most of the statewide order. City health officials in Milwaukee said a stay-at-home order they enacted in late March remains in effect. (Richmond, 5/14)
The Washington Post:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Says Gov. Tony Evers Could Not Extend Stay-At-Home Order
The justices wrote that the court was not challenging the governor’s power to declare emergencies, “but in the case of a pandemic, which lasts month after month, the Governor cannot rely on emergency powers indefinitely.” Evers condemned the court’s decision, saying in a statement that Wisconsin “was in a pretty good place” but now “Republican legislators have convinced four justices to throw our state into chaos.” (Itkowitz, 5/13)
The New York Times:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Says Coronavirus Shutdown Is Overreach
There have been legal challenges to stay-at-home orders in Michigan, California, Kentucky and Illinois, but none of those were successful in persuading a court to fully strike down the order, as the plaintiffs in the Wisconsin case were. Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order took effect on March 25 and was extended by the governor on April 16, leading to a protest at the State Capitol. During a 90-minute hearing about the order that was conducted over video chat last week, some justices asked tough questions of the lawyer defending the state’s top health official, Andrea Palm. “Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work, among other ordinarily lawful activities?” Justice Rebecca Bradley asked. (Vigdor, 5/13)
NPR:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Overturns The State's Stay-At-Home Orders
Governor Tony Evers and his administration will be severely limited in their power to issue further mandates, since any future orders will need to be approved by the conservative majority state legislature. The Republican lawmakers who filed the legal challenge asked the court for a six-day stay, which would have allowed for negotiations on the stay-at-home orders, but the court struck that request down. (Hagemann, 5/13)