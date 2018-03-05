Without Threat Of Tax Penalty, Nearly 20 Percent Of Californians Will Drop Coverage, Study Projects

California would continue to have a stable market partly because so many people in the exchange have their premiums paid or partly paid through subsidies, or premium tax credits, said Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee. But premiums will most likely go up.

Los Angeles Times: Killing Obamacare's Coverage Mandate Will Cut Enrollment But Leave California's Marketplace Stable, Study Says

California's individual health insurance market will probably see a sharp drop in enrollment but should remain stable after Congress eliminated the requirement for individuals to carry coverage, a Harvard-led study published Thursday found. The federal tax reform act in December removed the individual mandate and the financial penalties that consumers faced under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, starting in 2019. (Cosgrove, 3/1)

The Sacramento Bee: 1 In 5 Californians Would Skip On Health Insurance Without Tax Penalty, Survey Finds

One in five equates to roughly 378,000 state residents, said Dr. John Hsu, an associate professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School, and perhaps not surprisingly, many in that group were people expected to use the health care system least because of their good health. The problem is that no one has a crystal ball, said Peter V. Lee, the executive director of Covered California, the state health insurance marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act. That act also provided that many taxpayers would receive a credit if they signed up for insurance or a penalty if they did not. (Anderson, 3/2)

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Latest Lawsuit Against Obamacare May Be More About Politics Than The Health Law, Critics Contend

Eight years after the Affordable Care Act became law, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel joined his Texas counterpart last week in filing yet another lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law. (Boulton, 3/2)

