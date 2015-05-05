Worldwide Spending For Cancer Drugs Reaches $100 Billion: Study

IMS Health reports that U.S. patients accounted for more than 42 percent of that total. Also, the Connecticut Mirror examines efforts by the governor and other top elected officials to protect state pharmaceutical companies from competitors through a trade pact.

Reuters: Global Cancer Drug Spending Hits $100 Billion In 2014: IMS Health

Worldwide spending on cancer medicines reached $100 billion in 2014, an increase of 10.3 percent from 2013 and up from $75 billion five years earlier, according to IMS Health's Global Oncology Trend Report released on Tuesday. The $100 billion, which represents 10.8 percent of all drug spending globally and includes supportive care drugs to address things like nausea and anemia, was driven by expensive newer treatments in developed markets, IMS found. ... The United States accounted for 42.2 percent of total spending, followed by the top-five European markets, comprised of Germany, France, Britain, Spain and Italy. (Berkrot, 5/5)

The Connecticut Mirror: Malloy Urged Protection For Pharmaceutical Firms In Trade Pact

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other elected officials lobbied the Obama administration for a provision in the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact that would protect pharmaceutical companies making some of the most cutting-edge and expensive drugs against competitors who want to make cheaper, generic versions of those medicines. (Radelat, 5/5)

