Worried About CHIP Funding Stalled In Congress, State Officials Start Drawing Up Plan Bs

Although Congress missed a deadline to renew funding for the popular program that provides health care for children, money won't run out for the states until the end of the year. Officials, however, are already concerned about the impact the uncertainty of it all will have.

Politico: States Rush To Preserve Children's Health Coverage

States are scrambling to shore up the government health insurance program that covers 9 million low-income kids after Congress failed to meet the deadline to renew its funding over the weekend. A number of state officials are looking for ways to keep their programs afloat, hoping Congress will approve money for the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program before they have to cut off coverage. (Ehley, 10/2)

The Washington Post: House Republicans Propose Puerto Rico Funding As Part Of CHIP Bill

Republicans on a leading House health-care committee are proposing to send $1 billion in extra Medicaid funding to Puerto Rico as it deals with severe hurricane damage, as part of a five-year plan to fund the federal health insurance program for children. The proposal from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, provided Monday night to The Washington Post, would be paid for with a bucket of items, including raising Medicare rates for wealthier seniors, redirecting dollars from the Affordable Care Act’s prevention fund and shortening a grace period for enrollees who don’t pay their premiums. (Winfield Cunningham, 10/2)

The Philadelphia Inquirer/Philly.com: Q & A: Congress Let The Children's Health Insurance Program Expire. What Now For Pa. And N.J. Kids?

The picture varies from state to state, depending on local support. However, a New Jersey state human services agency spokeswoman said benefits for Garden State children should be covered until sometime this spring. Pennsylvania was one of 10 states national experts thought might run out of funds by end of this year. However, according to a state human services spokeswoman, coverage for Pennsylvania’s children should be secure until February 2018. (Giordano, 10/3)

Denver Post: Congress Doesn't Renew Federal Program, Putting Health Coverage Of 75,000 Colorado Children In Jeopardy

Congress just let expire federal funding for a program that provides low-cost health insurance to 9 million children, at least 75,000 of whom live in Colorado. Colorado officials said they still have enough unspent federal aid to continue the program through the end of January, but if the program is not renewed by then many children will not be able to see their doctor or get their immunizations. The Children’s Health Insurance Program also currently provides insurance to 800 pregnant women in Colorado, state officials said. (Osher and Matthews, 10/2)

Texas Tribune: Almost 400,000 Texans' Insurance At Risk After Congress Fails To Renew CHIP

Insurance coverage for more than 390,000 Texas children and pregnant women is in jeopardy after Congress failed to renew authorization for a federal program. Congressional authorization for the Children's Health Insurance Program, which provides low-cost health insurance for children from low- and middle-income families, expires Sept. 30. (Choi and Livingston, 10/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription