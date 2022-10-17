Worry Of Faulty Bottle Seals Prompts Abbott Baby Formula Recall
The recall is relatively small, CBS News notes, and is not likely to cause the same kind of supply chain issues that led to national baby formula shortages. Salmonella risks in poultry, food superbugs from grocery store antibiotic use, youth mental health, and more are also in the news.
CBS News:
Abbott Recalls More Baby Formula Over Faulty Bottle
Abbott is recalling some formula for infants and kids because the bottles may have defective caps and not seal completely, possibly leading to spoilage. But Friday's recall is relatively small and shouldn't spark a repeat of the nationwide shortages of baby formula endured earlier this year, the company said. (Gibson, 10/14)
In other public health news —
CIDRAP:
USDA Proposes Plan To Cut Salmonella Risks In Poultry Products
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) today proposed new rules that would support a strategy for cutting Salmonella contamination in poultry products to reduce foodborne illnesses. In a nutshell, the USDA is exploring whether certain levels or types of Salmonella in raw poultry products pose enough of a risk to be considered adulterants. In August, the USDA's FSIS announced that it would declare Salmonella an adulterant in breaded and stuffed raw chicken products, which have been linked to as many as 14 foodborne illness outbreaks since 2018. (Schnirring, 10/14)
Stat:
U.S. Grocery Chains Failing To Stop Antibiotic Overuse In Meat Supply Chains
Amid rising concern over antibiotic resistance, a new report finds that a dozen of the leading grocery chains in the U.S. are largely failing to take steps that are needed to prevent the spread of so-called superbugs in the food supply chain. (Silverman, 10/14)
In mental health news —
Roll Call:
Youth Mental Health Advocates Renew Calls For Action
More than 130 national and state children’s groups are asking the Biden administration to do more to address youth mental health, including by issuing an emergency declaration on the issue — the latest amplification of the seriousness of the youth mental health crisis. (Raman, 10/14)
NBC News:
Taking A Break From The News Can Improve Mental Health, Study Finds
The researchers looked at how people were best able to manage feelings of anxiety and depression at the height of the pandemic, finding that one of the most effective methods was to take breaks from the barrage of bad news. (Edwards, 10/14)
Fortune:
The Science Behind Why You Need A Hobby To Boost Your Brain Health And Self-Esteem
When Dr. Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and author of You Are Not Alone, interviewed 130 people with mental health conditions for his new book, he found a common thread among many of his interviewees: they used hobbies as a way to manage their stress and mental health. One person Duckworth interviewed began drumming as a way to calm themselves and felt that the rhythmic aspect engaged them, while another enjoyed the playful nature of routinely going thrifting with a friend: one of them would look for motorcycle parts while the other searched for baseball cards. (Mikhail, 10/16)